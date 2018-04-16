Miranda Lambert has always been an open book. The country superstar touched on her past heartbreak while giving a shout-out to her devoted fans at the 2018 Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday, April 15.

“Thank you guys so much for sharing my broken heart with me,” Lambert, 34, said while accepting the Song of the Year award for her tune “Tin Man.”

Lambert penned the song following her divorce from Blake Shelton in 2015. The exes announced their split in July 2015 and finalized their divorce just hours later. Shelton was in attendance with girlfriend Gwen Stefani at the show Sunday night, but an onlooker tells Us that they were backstage when Lambert gave her speech.

In July 2017, Lambert opened up about her music in an interview with Billboard. “If you want to hear my side of the story or my opinion of what happened, it’s all on there. There’s no mystery anymore. Take from it what you will,” she said at the time.

“I walked in with guns blazing,” she added of the music studio. “I was like, ‘Let’s feel it all.’ I was ready to have the days where I can’t even stand up and the days where I’m celebrating.”

Lambert went on to date musician Anderson East for two years, but the pair recently went their separate ways. “They have spent a lot of time apart, but potentially could end up back together. The love is still there,” a source close to Lambert told Us earlier this month. The “Vice” singer walked solo on the red carpet Sunday night in Las Vegas.

