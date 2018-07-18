Celebs were out and about this week, from Mischa Barton shopping in the O.C. to Brandi Cyrus showing off her deejaying skills to Ben Affleck enjoying cupcakes in NYC. Read on to see more of what the stars have been up to!

— Barton headed back to the O.C. looking stylish while shopping at GRAYSE at Fashion Island in Newport Beach, California.

— Brooklyn Decker hosted a launch event for Finery App at The Microsoft Lounge to celebrate the brand’s new app and updated functionalities.

— James Kennedy, girlfriend Raquel Leviss and pal Harry Georgiou celebrated the new “Frenchie” Umami Burger by Chef Daniel Boulud at The sbe burger restaurant at The Grove in honor of Bastille Day.

— Jay Pharaoh attended a Cinema Society screening of The Equalizer 2 at The Roxy Hotel in NYC.

— Sierra Club Ambassador Yvonne Strahovski joined the Sierra Club Outing to the Grand Canyon and made a plea for permanent protection of the region from toxic uranium mining.

— Emma Roberts wore the Wilfred for Aritzia Beaune Dress while out Beverly Hills.

— Fergie was styled by Matrix for her concert at the Feinstein Institute’s Summer Gala on Long Island, New York.

— Affleck and his kids stopped by the Sprinkle’s Cupcakes ATM in NYC.

— Ashley Greene and Paul Khoury toasted to their wedding with Don Julio 1942 in San Jose, California.

— Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber attended the I Hart Muskoka fundraiser, which helped raise over $200,000 for survivors of sex trafficking.

— Jamie Chung headed to the Atlanta airport with her dog Ewok and favorite new travel accessory, the Andiamo Classico carry-on from Andiamo Luggage.

— Sarah Jessica Parker shopped for sunscreen at Beautycounter in East Hampton.

— Katherine Heigl joined Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb to give an inside look on the eighth season of USA Network’s Suits while rocking a Lafayette 148 New York Silk painted blouse and matching skirt.

— Violetta Komyshan taught ballet to all guests as Forevermark Dimonds debuted their Tribute Collection at Humming Puppy Yoga Studio in Chelsea, New York.

— Bethenny Frankel attended Bulletproof’s Pop Up Experience Grand Opening Event in NYC.

— Ashley Benson showed off Olay’s new foaming whip body wash at Beautycon L.A.

— Kea Ho struck a pose at the afterparty for Blindspotting at the Public Arts at Public Hotel where guests drank Qui tequila cocktails.

— Sasha Lane hosted a private dinner to celebrate the launch of the latest Autumn/Winter 2018 UGG Collective campaign with California-based global lifestyle brand, UGG.

— Cyrus deejayed at the Bulleit Bourbon Tattoo Edition L.A. Bottle Launch event.

— Ashton Sanders attended the L.A. premiere afterparty of Columbia Pictures’ The Equalizer 2 at the Roosevelt Hotel sponsored by Heineken.

