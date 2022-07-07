The place to be! Be transported back in time when staying at the lavish yet charming boutique hotel in Riverside, California, the Mission Inn Hotel & Spa.

The amenities are endless. “The Mission Inn offers luxurious boutique accommodations and amenities only a quick jaunt from Los Angeles and Orange County featuring enchanting unique architecture with aw-inspiring archways flying buttresses and soaring domes and towers,” the website for the hotel reads. “Offering multiple upscale dining options fitness center Conde Nast award-winning Kelly’s Spa a lushly landscaped outdoor pool museum and opulent rooms that transport guests to experience Europe right here in beautiful Southern California and provides a one-of-a-kind experience threaded with rich history.”

Mission Inn Hotel & Spa has been up and running for over a century, since 1876, and the staff does their best to maintain the grand style and ambiance. While keeping the Old Hollywood feel, the 238 guest rooms, including 26 suites, have been updated with new carpet, tile, draperies and linens. The rooms are so unique that no two rooms are exactly the same.

The Spanish Mission-style architecture combined with historic charm and classic luxury creates a sense of harmony that is irresistible. The hotel design looks straight out of a romance book, appearing like a European castle. Although it is one of the country’s most historic hotels, it is now one of the most up-to-date buildings as well.

You can stay in a room where some of your favorite celebrities enjoyed a vacation, such as the late Judy Garland, Drew Barrymore, Billy Bob Thornton, Barbra Streisand and Tom Hanks.

To further prove the beauty and extravagance of the Mission Inn Hotel & Spa, it has been the setting for many productions – 1915’s The Vampire; 1938’s Idiot’s Delight’s and 1997’s Man In the Iron Mask. Anne Rice, who is the author of the Songs of the Seraphim series, was so inspired by the hotel that she used the Inn as her setting in several of the novels.

Perfect for all types of occasions, if it’s for a honeymoon or a family vacation, or even a business event, the Mission Inn Hotel & Spa is where you want to be.

