The place to be! For people looking for a luxurious stay while visiting Los Angeles, the Thompson Hotel brand and chain provides a one-of-a-kind experience.

“The Thompson Hotels brand is an award-winning boutique lifestyle hospitality brand with a collection of stunning, dynamic properties. Each urban and resort Thompson Hotels locations offer a carefully layered environment that molds into its surrounding community,” the website for the hotel chain details. “Guests are provided tailored stays with connections to world-class culinary offerings, arts and entertainment, and groundbreaking design.”

The Hollywood location, which was designed by London-based interior design studio Tara Bernerd & Partners, features 190 guest rooms and 16 suits. Guests have the chance to enjoy a rooftop pool with stunning views of Los Angeles, a fitness center and 15,000 square feet of event space. There is also unique dining that includes the rooftop lounge Bar Lis, a French-inspired Mes Amis and European cuisine at The Terrace.

Celebrity guests that have been spotted at the exclusive lounge Bar Lis include Rita Ora, DJ Diplo, Malia Obama, Taika Waititi, Robert Pattinson, Anya Taylor-Joy, Jacob Elordi, Dylan Sprouse and Cole Sprouse.

According to the hotel website, each guest rooms and suite reflects “West Coast Modernism, with bold lines, retro accents, and sweeping views. Floor-to-ceiling windows drench the rooms in California light, while jewel-toned furnishings, mid-century inspired light fixtures, and rich terrazzo surfaces evoke Hollywood glamour.”

Thompson Hollywood offers proximity to the Sunset Strip, Runyon Canyon, the Hollywood Bowl, Griffith Observatory, Hollywood Boulevard and the Capitol Records Building.

The Thompson Hotel in California can be found at Hollywood’s Vinyl District, which boasts a memorable dining and nightlife destination for many celebrities. Hotel developer Relevant Group and Ten Five Hospitality is paving the way with two new hotels in the area, including the Tommie Hotel. While at the historic Citizen News building, visitors can check out the Ka’teen, Desert Five Spot and Mother Wolf.

There are also Thompson Hotels in New York City, Washington D.C, Nashville, Seattle, Mexico, and various Texas areas.

