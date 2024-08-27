Retired baseball player Greg Swindell said his daughter Brenna Swindell has been found safe after being reported missing.

“She has been found 🙏🏼. That’s all for now,” Swindell shared via Facebook on Tuesday, August 27. “Thanks to EVERYONE who got involved. Sarah Swindell and I and our family and extended family thanks you.”

The former MLB pitcher — who played for several teams during his lengthy career, including the Houston Astros and Minnesota Twins — shared a call for help via social media to find his 29-year-old daughter on Monday, August 26.

“Our daughter Brenna Swindell has not been seen or heard from in the Austin area since late Thursday afternoon,” Greg, 59, wrote alongside a photo of Brenna and her ex-boyfriend Morgan Guidry. “Her phone is off and she has not been in contact with family, friends, and most importantly her children. Her ex-boyfriend in the photo has a warrant and is violent so PLEASE if you have seen or heard from either one of them, let us know.”

Related: Celebrity Baseball Fans: Stars Who Enjoy America's Favorite Pastime Play ball! See which stars follow America's favorite pastime

Brenna, who is a single mother of three children, had last been seen at a Spicewood, Texas, bar called Poodies Hilltop Roadhouse on Thursday, August 22. Her cell phone was turned off and her car was spotted in Colorado. She was believed to be with Guidry.

The Travis County Sheriff confirmed that Brenna was found “alive and well” with Guidry, who was arrested.

Prior to the arrest, an assault warrant was issued against Guidry stemming from an April 7 incident. Per court documents obtained by Fox 7, Austin’s local Fox affiliate, Brenna alleged that Guidry tried to strangle her and slammed her head to the floor. She allegedly sustained serious head injuries, including a bleeding ear. The docs allege that Guidry also had a rifle and threatened to kill her and fled the scene with the gun.

Guidry’s father, Morgan Guidry Sr., defended his son in an interview with Fox 7 on Monday. “This isn’t under duress at all. He isn’t a violent individual … He’s super chill,” he said.

Guidry Sr. added, “They decided to make a run for the [Canadian] border…it was a bad call.”

Related: These Celebrities Look Exactly Like MLB Players — And Us Weekly Will Never Be Over It Some of baseball’s biggest names are walking around looking just like major stars. Milwaukee Brewers’ outfielder Christian Yelich, for example, has long been likened to Pete Davidson over the years. So much so that the baseball star has even leaned into the joke when he saw the comedian at an event in January 2018. “Hey […]

Additionally, Guidry Sr. shared notes that he said were left by his son. “I went back to spend one last night with her,” one read while another said, “Off to travel the world. Love, Morgan and Brenna. See you on the other side.”

Brenna is one of Greg’s four children with wife Sarah. They also share daughters Hayley and Sophia and son Dawson. Greg retired from the MLB in 2002.

If you or someone you know are experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support.