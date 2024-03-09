Drita D’Avanzo is sounding off on Renee Graziano’s revelation that she suffered from an accidental fentanyl overdose last year.

“I don’t like her,” D’Avanzo, 48, exclusively told Us Weekly on Thursday, March 7 while discussing her recent Mob Wives aesthetic dinner at Ainslie. “However, in capitals, I wish her to find health and peace of mind and don’t wish nothing bad on her.”

If Graziano, 55, was struggling with addiction, D’Avanzo believes her former Mob Wives costar deserves support instead of criticism.

“If she’s doing good for her life and trying to get better, I feel very sorry for anybody with an addiction,” she explained. “People will rip her on that and I think it’s really f–king wrong. I don’t like that. Everybody’s got an addiction to something. You could be addicted to coffee. You can be addicted to eating. You could be addicted to cigarettes.”

Related: Celebrity Drug Confessions Celebrities, including Leonardo DiCaprio, George Clooney, Tina Fey, and Taylor Swift, open up on the topic of drugs

She continued, “You can be addicted to working out — there are millions and millions of addictions and it’s a hard thing to overcome and if she can overcome it, I wish the best for her.” (D’Avanzo noted that she hadn’t been aware of Graziano’s overdose before speaking with Us.)

D’Avanzo and Graziano appeared on six seasons of Mob Wives together. Throughout the Vh1 series, which aired between 2011 and 2016, cameras rolled as the pair’s friendship went through dramatic ups and downs.

While D’Avanzo is offering some supportive words, she wants to make it clear that she is still not in a good place with Graziano since the show wrapped.

“Do I like the motherf–ker? Hell no,” she told Us. “You can end it like that. But I don’t wish bad on nobody. I really do wish her well though.”

While appearing on Bunnie XO’s “Dumb Blonde” podcast on Wednesday, March 6, Graziano revealed that she suffered from an accidental fentanyl overdose last year that nearly killed her.

“I couldn’t come up for air,” she said when reliving the experience. “I just lost, like, my s–t, man. September 18th, someone gave me a bag of fentanyl when it was supposed to be [an undisclosed drug].”

“I died in a restaurant in Florida,” Graziano continued. “I was dead, intubated for three days. No one in my family came to the hospital and I spent nine days there learning how to walk again. That was it for me.”

After her recovery, Graziano decided to get clean and sought out help from the Odom Recovery Group in November 2023, per TMZ.

On Friday, March 8, the former reality star revealed on Instagram that she is four months sober.

“I’m A GOAT !!!!!!! Now Whatcha All Gonna Say About That,” she wrote. “#reneegraziano #ontopoftheworld #sober #blessed #beautiful #brilliant #resillience #reneemeansreborn #rebirth #watchme.”

Related: Stars Who've Gotten Sober Several of Hollywood’s biggest stars have been candid about their sobriety journeys over the years. Kelly Osbourne, who previously talked about being sober for six years, revealed in April 2021 that she had suffered a relapse and was working on next steps. “Not proud of it. But I am back on track,” she wrote via […]

While Graziano is focused on her sobriety, D’Avanzo is working on a few special — and personal — projects that fans may be able to experience in the future. In addition to planning another upcoming appearance at Ainslie, the reality star teased a scripted series is in the works.

“Mob Wives brought so much negative energy in my life but because of [the show], I met the most incredible people and one in particular is one of my closest friends, Stacey Levin,” D’Avanzo told Us. “We were able to launch and close a deal with a major studio for the scripted series on my life story — it will be something else!”

With reporting by Leanne Aciz Stanton