Model Jourdan Dunn Is Engaged! See Her Diamond Engagement Ring

Model Jourdan Dunn announced her engagement on Saturday, February 1, sharing a photo on Instagram of her stunning diamond ring.

“Jourdan Dunn Hamilton ……. has a nice ring to it!” the 29-year-old captioned the post that showed her covering her eyes with one hand while flashing her new bling as her fiancé held her hand.

She also shared a video on her Instagram Stories of a bouquet of flowers as “Happy” by Ashanti played in the background. “I’m so happy, baby. I’m so happy that I fell in love,” Ashanti sang. “I thank God, He sent you from above.”

Dunn hasn’t revealed the identity of her future husband, but fans speculate she’s engaged to rapper Dion “Sincere” Hamilton. She posted a photo of herself with a man who appeared to be Hamilton and her son, Riley, on New Year’s Day while on vacation in Jamaica.

“2009 my son entered my life, 2019 my life partner entered my life, stepping into 2020 with both by my side is priceless,” she captioned the photo that had her beau’s face obscured with a heart. In a second post, she showed off her ring while poking out her tongue. “Issa fiancé,” Dunn wrote.

The London-born model’s celebrity pals including Winnie Harlow, Hailey Bieber, Tinashe, Ashley Graham and Taraji P. Henson offered their well wishes on Dunn’s post, with Cara Delevingne writing, “Congratulations my love!!! So happy for you x”

Dunn previously dated fellow model Younes Bendjima from 2015 to 2016 before he moved on with Kourtney Kardashian. She was also linked to British soccer player Daniel Sturridge from 2013 to 2014 and dated Jordan Cummings for five years. She and Cummings welcomed Riley in December 2009, when Dunn was 19.

She talked about relationships in an interview with i-D magazine in 2018, saying that falling in love “means opening up, letting go and trusting someone.”

Hamilton, who is also the creator of the U.K. streetwear brand Lizzy, hasn’t posted yet about the engagement on social media but hinted that he had big plans in store when he shared a photo in Jamaica in December. “Home For The Holidays,” he captioned the pic that showed him standing on a balcony with the blue ocean behind him. “2020 will be the greatest year ever.”