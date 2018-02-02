Model Miranda Vee Accuses Mohamed Hadid of Date Rape 

A model named Miranda Vee accused Gigi and Bella Hadid’s father, Mohamed Hadid, of date raping her.

“Thank you @kateupton it is time people like @paulmarciano & @mohamedhadid get exposed for who they really are!” Vee captioned a screenshot of Kate Upton’s tweet about Guess cofounder Paul Marciano on Thursday, February 1, via Instagram.

The 23-year-old model continued, “I met with paul at his @guess headquarters that is actually a apartment where he sexually harassed me & after that passed me on to his friend mohammed who was going to meet me for ‘coffee’ i thought it was a professional meeting but It was just me, him & champagne where he date raped me in a apartment. All to get a test shoot for guess.”

“LAST year when I tryed (sic) to speak out about it they found out & made me sign a NON-disclosure agreement & I only agreed to sign because paul threatened me & said he would get me disappeared if I ever say anything,” Vee added. “#TIMESUP Why should we have to stay quiet because they have the power? #METOO.”

As previously reported, Upton, 25, accused Marciano of sexual misconduct on Wednesday, January 31. “It’s disappointing that such an iconic women’s brand @GUESS is still empowering Paul Marciano as their creative director #metoo,” the Sports Illustrated cover girl tweeted, adding “He shouldn’t be allowed to use his power in the industry to sexually and emotionally harass women #metoo” on Instagram.

Hadid, 69, was married to Yolanda Hadid from 1994 to 2000. In addition to their supermodel daughters, Gigi, 22, and Bella, 21, the pair share 18-year-old son Anwar. The father of five — he has two adult children with his first wife Mary Butler — announced his engagement to model Shiva Safai in 2014. The couple have appeared on Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and E!’s Second Wives Club.

The wealthy real estate developer denied Vee’s claims to TMZ on Thursday: “When we met it was not a date and not once did I touch her.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!