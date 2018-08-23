Mollie Tibbetts’ preliminary autopsy results released on Thursday, August 23, gave new insights into her cause of death.

“The Iowa State Medical Examiner conducted an autopsy yesterday, August 22, 2018, on the body confirmed to be Mollie Tibbetts, and drew some preliminary conclusions,” a statement from the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation reads. “The State Medical Examiner determined that the manner of death was homicide resulting from multiple sharp force injuries.”

Police confirmed during a press conference on Tuesday, August 21, that Tibbetts, a 20-year-old student at the University of Iowa, was found dead in Poweshiek County, Iowa. She was last seen alive on a run in July.

Authorities also announced on Tuesday that Cristhian Bahena Rivera was arrested on first degree murder charges in the death of Tibbetts.

Rivera, 24, “admitted to making contact with a female running” in Poweshiek County and admitted he “pursued her in his vehicle,” according to the arrest warrant obtained by Us Weekly.

After police found Rivera by using surveillance video, they interviewed him and he brought them to Tibbetts’ body. As of Tuesday, Rivera, an undocumented immigrant, was being held on a federal immigration detainer.

Tibbetts’ family released a statement following her death to the Des Moines Register on Wednesday: “Our hearts are broken. On behalf of Mollie’s entire family, we thank all of those from around the world who have sent their thoughts and prayers for our girl. We know that many of you will join us as we continue to carry Mollie in our hearts forever. At this time, our family asks that we be allowed the time to process our devastating loss and share our grief in private. Again, thank you for the outpouring of love and support that has been shared in Mollie’s name. We remain forever grateful.”

