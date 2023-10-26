Bachelor Nation’s Molly Mesnick shared her candid thoughts on Britney Spears’ book, The Woman in Me.

Mesnick, 39, took to her Instagram Story on Wednesday, October 25, to comment on Spears’ memoir, which was released earlier this week. “I’m halfway through this and it’s BIZARRE!” she wrote. “Thoughts/stories are all over the place, hardly real details as she recounts things. It reads as if someone put her in front of a computer, googled images of her and said ‘OK – tell us what you remember about this.’ Anyone else feel this way?”

The former Bachelor star’s followers were quick to support her with their similar thoughts. “Looks like you all agree 😂.” She wrote, over a screenshot of fan reactions. Mesnick then made it clear she was not throwing any shade at Spears, 41, writing, “Britney has clearly been through the ringer. My opinion of her book has nothing to do with what she’s had to suffer through. I feel for her. The book, however, is just … odd.”

Spears’ memoir reflects on her struggles throughout her life, including her relationship with Justin Timberlake, her 13-year conservatorship, details about her family, her mental health and more.

She and Timberlake dated from 1999 to 2002. They ultimately chose to end their relationship due to infidelity on both sides, but before they split, Spears found out she was pregnant.

Although Spears wanted to give birth to their baby, Timberlake, 42, was not ready to be a father, so the pair decided to get an abortion. “I don’t know if that was the right decision,” Spears recalled. “If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it.

In 2008, her dad, Jamie Spears, was appointed as the conservator over Britney’s finances, dating life, work schedule, diet, social life and more.

“In my old life I’d had freedom: the freedom to make my own decisions, to set my own agenda, to wake up and decide how I wanted to spend the day,” she explained, comparing it to her time in a conservatorship. “In my new life, I would wake up each morning and ask one question: ‘What are we doing?’ And then I would do what I was told.”

After her conservatorship ended, Britney reflected on the “emotional damage” her family put her through. “I don’t think my family understands the real damage that they did,” she wrote.

Britney later visited her parents in Louisiana during the COVID-19 pandemic and learned her belongings had been “thrown away.” She then decided to cut ties with her family but is still open to reconciling with sister Jamie Lynn Spears.

Jamie Lynn, for her part, has claimed that she will always support Britney.