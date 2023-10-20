Britney Spears is breaking down the moment she “realized [she] never wanted to see” her family members again in her The Women in Me memoir.

A source confirms to Us Weekly that Spears, 41, dedicates a passage of her debut book to the moment she found “peace” and realized that she no longer wanted a relationship with dad Jamie Spears, mom Lynne Spears and more relatives. (Jamie, 71, and Lynne, 68, are also parents of son Bryan, 46, and daughter Jamie Lynn, 32.)

According to the insider, Britney’s realization occurred when she went to visit her parents in Louisiana during the coronavirus pandemic because they had allegedly stopped answering her phone calls. During the visit, Britney learned that her beloved Madame Alexander doll collection — which she received as a child — had been “thrown away” by her family.

The Grammy winner, who had stored several of her belongings at Lynne’s house when she was admitted to a mental health facility, also realized that multiple years’ “worth of [her] writing” had been trashed, including “binders” of meaningful original poetry.

Related: Britney Spears’ Ups and Downs With Dad Jamie Spears Britney Spears’ legal drama with her father, Jamie Spears, has continued to make headlines amid her indefinite work hiatus, but their ups and downs date back to her childhood. “Me and my daughter’s relationship has always been strained,” Jamie testified during a June 2019 court hearing. Growing up, Britney and her mother, Lynne Spears, were […]

Likening her family discarding her prized possessions to how they had “thrown me away,” Britney realized it was “time to find God” and cut ties.

When Britney rose to fame — first as a cast member on The All New Mickey Mouse Club and then as a teen pop star — her family seemed to be right by her side. Their bond faltered by 2008 when Britney was placed under a conservatorship, run by Jamie, after a series of public struggles.

For over a decade, Jamie had control over Britney’s estate and person until he resigned from his role in 2019 and Jodi Montgomery, a member of her conservatorship team, took over in his place. Lynne, who divorced Jamie in 2002, stepped in one year later and requested to be included in the financial decisions made on Britney’s behalf.

Britney eventually sought to terminate the conservatorship in 2021, accusing Jamie and Montgomery of abusing their positions.

Related: Britney Spears and Mom Lynne Spears' Ups and Downs Through the Years Ups and downs. Britney Spears and her mother, Lynne Spears, have had a rocky relationship through the years. Nearly 10 years after hitting it big with her debut single, “Baby One More Time,” Britney was placed under a conservatorship — run by her father, Jamie Spears — in February 2008 after a series of public personal […]

“I just want my life back. It’s been 13 years, and it’s enough. It’s been a long time since I’ve owned my money,” the singer said during her court testimony in June 2021. “And it’s my wish and my dream for all of this to end without being tested. … I would honestly like to sue my family, to be totally honest with you. I also would like to be able to share my story with the world, and what they did to me, instead of it being a hush-hush secret to benefit all of them.”

A judge ruled to terminate the 13-year conservatorship that November. As Britney celebrated her newfound freedom with then-husband Sam Asghari, things shifted after he filed for divorce in August. (Britney and Asghari, 29, got married in June 2022 after six years of dating.)

Related: Who’s in the Zone? Inside Britney Spears’ Inner Circle Britney Spears didn’t always have an easy time maintaining friendships under the strict rules of her conservatorship. “People don’t know this, but when I did Vegas, I was never allowed to go to the spa,” the singer wrote via Instagram in January 2022. “They didn’t want me having coffee or tea, so my friends from […]

The separation “really changed” Britney’s outlook on her familial bonds, a second source told Us later that month. “Now that she no longer has Sam to rely on, she’s more open to possibly repairing the relationship with her mom,” the insider said. “Britney knows it would take some time and she isn’t sure their connection could ever fully recover, but she’s open to the possibility.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

However, the source claimed that Britney was not interested in reconciling with Jamie.

As for her relationships with her siblings, the second insider noted in August that Britney has “always been close” with brother Bryan. Her dynamic with Jamie Lynn, however, has been more rocky, with the two, often going toe-to-toe on social media about the Sweet Magnolias star’s lack of support amid the conservatorship drama. Britney recently documented her reunion with Jamie Lynn via Instagram in June.