Britney Spears shared further details about the way her conservatorship impacted her freedom in her upcoming memoir — and revealed how things changed during the coronavirus pandemic.

Spears, 41, recalled in The Woman in Me that she became “more of a homebody” than ever during the early days of lockdowns, an insider confirms to Us Weekly. She spent her time listening to audiobooks and crafting jewelry, but there were also moments where she just stared at the wall because she was so bored.

If she went outside, however, things became less carefree. A security team allegedly hired by Britney’s dad, Jamie Spears, “kept enforcing rules” during public outings. At one point, Britney took off her mask at the beach and claimed she was “reprimanded and grounded for weeks.”

At the time, Britney was in a relationship with now-estranged husband Sam Asghari, but he wasn’t with her because of his work schedule and quarantine rules. The source tells Us that Britney got so “lonely” she decided she wanted to see her family. After visiting them in Louisiana, however, she realized she “never wanted to see them again.”

Related: Britney Spears’ Ups and Downs Over the Years Britney Spears’ career and personal life have faced a series of ups and downs over the years. Spears first showed off her vocal skills on the singing competition Star Search at 10 years old in 1992. Following a stint on The Mickey Mouse Club, she signed a record deal with Jive Records in 1997 and […]

While Britney recalled being scolded by her team for not masking properly, she made headlines on another occasion in 2020 for trying to set a good example for her followers. In June of that year, she and Ashgari, 29, shared Instagram photos of themselves hanging out on a beach with masks on despite the fact that they were seemingly not close to any other people.

After some commenters began to question why the duo were wearing masks in a situation where they didn’t really need to, Asghari replied, “There will be millions of people seeing these photos! So it’s better to be a good influence.”

Britney and Asghari confirmed their split in August after 14 months of marriage. “After 6 years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together,” Asghari wrote via Instagram at the time. “We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always.”

Asghari filed for divorce from Britney on August 16, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split, per documents obtained by Us. The legal paperwork also noted that Asghari is asking the pop star — whom he began dating in 2016 after meeting on the set of her “Slumber Party” music video — to pay spousal support and his attorney fees.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Earlier this month, Asghari said he wasn’t nervous about the publication of The Woman in Me despite his split from Britney — in part because he’s already read it. “She put a lot of work into it, and it was very hard,” he told TMZ, adding that he was “very proud” of his ex. “I’m definitely excited, and I’m extremely proud of her. It was a very tough one [to write].”

The Woman in Me hits shelves on Tuesday, October 24.