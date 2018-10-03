Celebs were out and about this week, from Molly Sims attending the Haney, Tyler Ellis and Adina Reyter pop-up shop, to Christopher Schwarzenegger celebrating his 21st birthday with his family, to Kelly Ripa taking a dance-inspired fitness class. Read on to see more of what the stars have been up to!

— Molly Sims stunned in a red jumpsuit at the Haney, Tyler Ellis and Adina Reyter pop-up shop opening in Brentwood.

— Saturday Night Live’s Chris Redd worked on his celebrity impressions and told Kanye West stories at the second annual Stand Up For No Kid Hungry fundraiser in NYC.

— Christopher Schwarzenegger celebrated his 21st birthday within FOUND Hotel Chicago with a dinner at Mason, where he and mom Maria Shriver, sisters Katherine and Christina and brother Patrick enjoyed cheeseburgers and andouille pigs in a blanket. The group then headed to the karaoke lounge Blind Dragon.

— Dennis Rodman hosted a book party to celebrate the release of his agent Darren Prince’s new book, Aiming High, at the Hunt and Fish Club in NYC. Guests included Joe and Melissa Gorga, Brandon Novak and more.

— Liam Hemsworth attended an Australian-themed party in celebration of the newly opened W Brisbane at a private Beverly Hills home.

— Kate Bosworth attended Tacori’s L.A. event to celebrate the brand’s Love, Los Angeles collection in collaboration with WhoWhatWear launching Tuesday, October 23.

— Adam Levine and French Montana teamed up to remix the track “Famous” to raise $22.5 million for a Ugandan hospital. The musicians shot the music video in Morocco.

— Allison Williams joined Montblanc and global non-profit (RED) to celebrate the launch of the special edition (MONTBLANC M)RED writing instrument with proceeds benefitting (RED) in the fight against HIV/AIDS.

— Brazilian fashion and lifestyle brand FARM Rio teamed up with adidas to release a capsule collection. FARM x adidas.

— Sarah Michelle Gellar promoted female empowerment by talking about her role as Buffy The Vampire Slayer at WE Day UN 2018 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

— Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper and Shangela attended the U.K. premiere of A Star Is Born at Vue West End in London.

— Chris Martin performed at the L.A. Philharmonic Opening Night Gala & Concert: California Soul.

— Kevin Kline caught up with Janet McTeer after seeing Bernhardt/Hamlet at the Roundabout Theatre in NYC.

— Yara Shahidi hung out with All Def Music’s “Arts & Raps” show hosts Dilan and Zaria at the Yetti Village in Hollywood while promoting the new Warner Bros. Pictures film Smallfoot.

— Andra Day and Michael Ian Black spoke at the espnW: Women + Sports Summit in Newport Beach, California.

— Bryan Cranston surprised guests by jumping on stage to offer two tickets to opening night of NETWORK, his new Broadway play opening this fall, during a live auction at the Brady Center’s 2018 Bear Awards Honoring Real Life Heroes Helping to Prevent Gun Violence in NYC.

— Carey Mulligan and Jake Gyllenhaal attended the afterparty for Wildlife presented by Casa Noble Tequila in L.A.

— Eddie Vedder paid a tribute to Tom Petty during his heartfelt acoustic set at Ohana Fest, which supports maintaining the California Coastline, at Doheny State Beach in Dana Point, California.

— Lauren Bushnell rocked an ASTR the Label sparkling bodysuit to the brand’s Autumn Affair at Ysabel in West Hollywood.

— Kelly Ripa took Trammell Logan’s new dance-inspired fitness class #movewithmell at Studio B in NYC.

