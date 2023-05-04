Monica Aldama announced that she has been “temporarily” suspended from USA Cheer after being named in a sexual assault lawsuit.

“As most of you are already aware, I was recently temporarily suspended from participating in sport by USA Cheer because of a civil suit,” the Cheer star, 51, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, May 5. “The allegations that have been made against me are demonstrably false, and I vehemently deny the implications made publicly that I somehow participated in the direct or indirect harm of one of my athletes.”

In the lengthy social media statement, Aldama claimed that allegations from a former member of her cheer squad at Navarro College had already been investigated.

“Importantly, the underlying matter and allegations were investigated in 2021 by local law enforcement and were properly addressed by Navarro College under Title IZ regulations,” she continued. “While I am disappointed by USA Cheer’s knee-jerk reaction to temporarily suspend me, I think the organization did so out of an abundance of caution when it had very little of the underlying facts and circumstances to review.”

Us Weekly confirmed last month that student Madi Lane was suing the cheerleading coach and Navarro College for allegedly concealing a sexual assault. In court documents obtained by Us, Lane alleged that she was sexually assaulted by a teammate during her first semester in 2021.

Lane claimed she reported the incident to Aldama, who allegedly told her to “not make this a big deal.” The student, who ultimately decided to quit the Navarro cheer team, claimed that Aldama later offered to help her find another team if she kept “quiet” about the alleged misconduct.

The Full Out author, however, noted in her Instagram post that she remains “hopeful” about the legal proceedings.

“I am hopeful because we need systems in place that protect our athletes and the community at large from abuses that do happen within the framework of sports. And while my situation is unfortunate, I will gladly participate in USA Cheer’s investigation and whatever process is available to me,” she wrote. “I have also retained private legal counsel to address the USA Cheer temporary suspension and the defamatory statements that have been publicly made and disseminated about me professionally.”

Aldama noted that her attorney is currently “addressing the issues” and she expects the suspension to be lifted shortly, adding, “I have given my blood, sweat and tears to the sport of cheer for the last 35 years. It’s not hyperbole for me to say that cheer, and the cheer community, are a part of the fabric of my very being.”

The former Netflix personality concluded by discussing her next steps amid the legal woes.

“My athletes — our athletes — deserve all the attention they get, and they should not be distracted from their individual opportunities and goals by these allegations, my temporary suspension, or the lawsuit that was filed,” she shared. “To that end, I have decided to step aside from the House of Cheer Tour until this matter is resolved as I would expect any other person in a leadership role to do. Putting cheerleading on a stage where everyone wanted you to succeed was one of the most positive experiences I’ve ever had in this industry, and I’m excited to see the athletes experience the hoy of cheerleading in such a positive environment for the love of the sport.”

The message continued: “Finally, thank you to everyone who has reached out to me with love and support, specifically Navarro College. That Bulldog support has not gone unnoticed, and the support has been sincerely appreciated. I will update all as more information comes available.”

Aldama previously broke her silence on Lane’s allegations on April 28, telling TMZ that she was “heartbroken by the false” allegations. Meanwhile, a rep for Navarro College told the outlet that the school plans to “vigorously defend itself in court.”

If you or someone you know are experiencing domestic violence, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 for confidential support. If you have experienced sexual assault, call the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 1-800-656-4673 for confidential support.