Tip “T.I.” Harris and Tameka “Tiny” Harris’ inner circle just got a little bigger! The still-married couple, who have been “figuring things out” after filing for divorce in December 2016, will return to VH1 with a whole new cast of characters.

Singer Monica Brown, former Destiny’s Child member LeToya Luckett, author Antonia “Toya” Wright, Wright’s daughter, Reginae Carter (whom she shares with Lil’ Wayne) and Harris’ own daughter with Zonnie Pullins, singer and actress Zonnique Pullins, will join the couple in a new spinoff of the network’s hit T.I. and Tiny: Family Hustle series.

“This is marriage, this is friendship, this is a new type of hustle,” T.I. says in in a premiere clip for T.I. and Tiny: Friends and Family Hustle.

The show will follow the personal highs and lows of the duo and their other children — Messiah, 18, and Domani, 17, whom T.I. shares with Lasha Dixon, Deyjah, 14, whom the Grammy winner shares with Ms. Niko, Clifford, 14, Major, 10, and Heiress, 2, — as they deal with “health scares” and “past baggage,” according to a press release from the network.

The rapper, 37, was arrested for disorderly conduct, public intoxication and simple assault in May after a guard would not let him enter his own gated community.

T.I.’s attorney, Steve Sadow, claimed in a statement that his client was “wrongfully arrested.” “The guard continued to refuse entry without justification,” he said at the time.

The “Whatever You Like” singer was later released on $2,250 bail.

T.I. and Tiny, 43, have also been working on their relationship: Tiny spoke out about her reconciliation with the musician to Us Weekly in September 2017 after admitting that the pair had not yet divorced. “This doesn’t imply that my divorce is off, it states that we are trying to figure it out one day at a time,” she told Us at the time.

A source also told Us that the pair were “spending time together as a family again.”

T.I & Tiny: Friends and Family Hustle will premiere on VH1 October 22 at 9 p.m. ET.

