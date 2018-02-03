Monica Potter and husband Daniel Christopher Allison are getting a divorce, US Weekly can confirm.

E! News reports that court documents filed by Potter claim “irreconcilable differences” as the reason behind the breakup. The date of separation was not noted in the papers.

The Parenthood alum and orthopedic surgeon tied the knot in 2005, and they share a 12-year-old daughter, Molly. The actress also has two grown sons — Liam, 24, and Daniel, 28 — with ex Tom Potter, whom she was married to from 1990 to 1998.

The actress posted an uplifting message on Twitter on Friday, February 2, of a prayer asking for patience during tough times. “Dear Lord, I know you are for me and you have good things in store for my life,” the post reads. “Help me to be patient during the trials as I wait on you for answers. Thank you for loving me so much.”

The news comes just weeks after Potter sparked pregnancy rumors when she posted an Instagram photo of her bare stomach in January and captioned it: “I have something to share….”

I have something to share… A post shared by Monica Potter (@monicapottergram) on Jan 17, 2018 at 2:49pm PST

Her followers were quick to send her congratulatory messages in the comments section, but just hours later, the actress announced she was actually struggling with colitis.

“Thank you to everyone who has sent me well wishes. I’m not pregnant but wanted to shed some light on some issues we all may deal with, especially women,” she captioned the Instagram clip, saying her intention was to raise awareness. “It’s never really talked about because it’s not sexy, pretty, our glamorous to say the least, so I decided to share a photo to possibly inspire my friends (you), create a platform to share stories, and rely on each other for support and guidance.”

Potter revealed she had been dealing with the disease, which causes inflammation of the inner lining of the colon, for two years and urged her followers to get checked.

“I want to stress the importance of getting regular check-ups with your gastroenterologist or family physician,” she continued. “I hope this open discussion will lead to many other things we face as women, mothers, sisters, daughters, wives, and every role we take on.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!