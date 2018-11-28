The tragic death of Kate Spade was devastating for millions around the world, but it was obviously particularly tough for those closest to her. Fortunately, Rachel Brosnahan, the late fashion designer’s niece, had her Marvelous Mrs. Maisel cast members by her side to support her through the tough time.

“Every single person from top to bottom involved with the show, they were a family, and they absolutely rallied behind me, gave me all of the support and love and space and time that was needed to be with my family,” the 27-year-old shared during a podcast with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) on Tuesday, November 28. “She loved the show very, very much.”

Production of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel briefly shut down in the wake of Spade’s June 2018 death, so Brosnahan could take some time to grieve with her family. The House of Cards alum paid tribute to Spade with a sentimental video of the beloved designer, née Katherine Noel Brosnahan, dancing to a mariachi band with husband Andy Spade on Instagram just days after her sudden death.

Brosnahan captioned the sweet video, “Knowing Katy, this is how she would want to be remembered. She had a light that words can’t capture but touched everyone she came into contact with. She was exceedingly kind, beautifully sensitive, insanely talented, funny as heck and one of the most generous people I have ever known. She was effervescent. Hug your loved ones extra tight today.”

The Emmy Award Winner couldn’t give too much information about the plot of Season 2, but she did tease a little bit of what fans can expect from the upcoming episodes, including how her character’s separate worlds will start merging.

“In Season 1 those worlds rarely interacted with each other, and in Season 2 they will be forced to. Those worlds will bob and weave and bounce off of each other,” she revealed.

