Rachel Brosnahan Pays Tribute to Aunt Kate Spade With Sweet Video

Rachel Brosnahan is paying tribute to her late aunt, Kate Spade. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel actress shared a sweet video of the designer, née Katherine Noel Brosnahan, dancing with husband Andy Spade in an Instagram post on Wednesday, June 6.

“Knowing Katy, this is how she would want to be remembered,” the House of Cards alum, 27, wrote. “She had a light that words can’t capture but touched everyone she came into contact with. She was exceedingly kind, beautifully sensitive, insanely talented, funny as heck and one of the most generous people I have ever known. She was effervescent.”

She added: “Hug your loved ones extra tight today.”

Back in January, Kate gushed over her niece after she won a Golden Globe for her work in the Amazon series. “I am beside myself! My daughter and I jumped up and down when she won,” she told Page Six at the time. “She deserves this recognition, as she’s put her heart and soul into the role. We are insanely proud.”

Us Weekly confirmed on Tuesday that Kate was found dead of an apparent suicide in her New York City apartment. She was 55. (Kate and Andy are parents of daughter Frances, 13. They had separated before her death.)

Kate once told Glamour: “I hope that people remember me not just as a good businesswoman but as a great friend — and a heck of a lot of fun.”

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

