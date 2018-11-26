Whether you’re anxiously awaiting the return of The Walking Dead or you’re counting down the days to Mark Paul-Gosselaar’s dark drama, The Passage, Us Weekly has every date for your winter TV needs. We’ll be updating the list as new dates are announced and new series are bolded!

Sunday, December 30

The Orville: 8 p.m. ET on Fox (season premiere)

Tuesday, January 1

The Gifted: 8 p.m. ET, Fox (winter premiere)

Lethal Weapon: 9 p.m. ET, Fox (winter premiere)

Wednesday, January 2

Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours To Hell and Back: 8 p.m. ET, Fox (season premiere)

The Masked Singer, Fox (series premiere)

Thursday, January 3

Gotham: 8 p.m. ET, Fox (season premiere)

The Titan Games: 8 p.m. ET, NBC (series premiere)

Surviving R. Kelly: 9 p.m. ET, Lifetime (limited series)

The Blacklist: 10 p.m. ET, NBC (season premiere)

Music City: 10 p.m. ET, CMT (season premiere)

Friday, January 4

The Blacklist: 9 p.m. ET, NBC (season premiere part 2)

Monday, January 7

America’s Got Talent: The Champions: 8 p.m. ET, NBC (series premiere)

The Bachelor: 8 p.m. ET, ABC (season premiere)

Tuesday, January 8

Ellen’s Game of Games: 8 p.m. ET, NBC (season premiere)

Good Trouble (The Foster spinoff): Time TBD, Freeform (series premiere)

Project Blue Book: 10 p.m. ET, History (series premiere)

Thursday, January 10

A.P. Bio: 9 p.m. ET, NBC (season premiere)

Brooklyn Nine-Nine: 9 p.m. ET, NBC (new network premiere)

The Good Place: 9:30 p.m. ET, NBC (winter premiere)

You’re the Worst: 10 p.m. ET, FXX (season premiere)

Friday, January 11

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend: 9 p.m. ET, The CW (season premiere)

Sunday, January 13

True Detective: 9 p.m. ET, HBO (season premiere)

Monday, January 14

The Resident: 8 p.m. ET, Fox (winter premiere)

The Passage: 9 p.m. ET, Fox (series premiere)

Tuesday, January 15

The Flash: 8 p.m. ET, The CW (winter premiere)

Roswell, New Mexico: 9 p.m. ET, The CW (series premiere)

Wednesday, January 16

Riverdale: 8 p.m. ET, The CW (winter premiere)

All American: 9 p.m. ET, The CW (winter premiere)

Schitt’s Creek: 10 p.m. ET, POP (season premiere)

Deadly Class: 10 p.m. ET, Syfy (series premiere)

Thursday, January 17

Supernatural: 8 p.m. ET, The CW (winter premiere)

Star Trek: Discovery: CBS All Access (season premiere)

Friday, January 18

Dynasty: 8 p.m. ET, The CW (winter premiere)

Sunday, January 20

Supergirl: 8 p.m. ET, The CW (winter premiere)

Charmed: 9 p.m. ET, The CW (winter premiere)

Shameless: 9 p.m. ET, Showtime (winter premiere)

Wednesday, January 23

Suits: 10 p.m. ET, USA (winter premiere)

Monday, January 21

Arrow: 8 p.m. ET, The CW (winter premiere)

Black Lightning: 9 p.m. ET, The CW (winter premiere)

Thursday, January 24

Legacies: 9 p.m. ET, The CW (winter premiere)

Sunday, January 27

Rent Live: 7 p.m. ET, Fox

Thursday, January 31

Will & Grace: 9:30 p.m. ET, NBC (winter premiere)

Sunday, February 10

The Walking Dead: 9 p.m. ET, AMC (winter premiere)

Friday, February 15

Proven Innocent: 9 p.m. ET, Fox (series premiere)

Sunday, March 3

Bob’s Burgers: 7:30 p.m. ET, Fox (winter premiere)

The Simpsons: 8 p.m. ET, Fox (winter premiere)

Family Guy: 8:30 p.m. ET, Fox (winter premiere)

Cosmos: Possible Worlds: 9 p.m. ET, Fox (series premiere)

Us Weekly will update the list as more dates are released.

