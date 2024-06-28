Nashville bars owned by Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert and more have been cleared of wrongdoing in the investigation of college student Riley Strain’s death.

“While the circumstances of Mr. Strain’s death are tragic, the TABC investigation into whether he was served alcohol while visibly intoxicated on the night of March 8, 2024, did not result in any concrete evidence in the form of eyewitness testimony or video proof of a violation,” the Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission said in a statement to Us Weekly on Friday, June 28.

Strain went missing in March after a bar crawl with his University of Missouri, Columbia fraternity brothers in Nashville. The group visited bars owned by Bryan, 47, Lambert, 40, Kid Rock and Garth Brooks. Strain was last seen at Bryan’s Luke’s 32 Bridge Food + Drink establishment before presumably going for a walk by himself.

Bryan’s team later confirmed that they were cooperating with the police investigation.

Related: Everything to Know About College Student Riley Strain’s Disappearance, Death Metropolitan Nashville Police Department The search is over for University of Missouri college student Riley Strain, who was found dead on March 22, weeks after he went missing following a visit to Luke Bryan‘s Nashville bar, 32 Bridge Food + Drink. The college senior, who was in town with his Delta Chi fraternity brothers for […]

“In our effort to help the Nashville Metro Police Department’s Missing Persons investigation of Riley Strain, we proactively provided detailed information quickly after his visit to our business on March 8,” read a statement shared via Bryan’s Instagram. “This information included all security camera footage, photos of Riley at our establishment with detailed time stamps, transaction records and staff accounts.”

The statement added, “During Riley’s visit to Luke’s 32 Bridge, our records show he purchased and was served one alcoholic drink and two waters. At 9:35 p.m., our security team made a decision based on our conduct standards to escort him from the venue through our Broadway exit at the front of our building. He was followed down the stairs with one member of his party. The individual with Riley did not exit and returned upstairs. Our prayers continue to be with Riley’s friends and family during this difficult time and for his safe return.”

Strain was found dead at the age of 22 on March 24 nearly eight miles away from downtown Nashville. The Metro Nashville Police Department subsequently confirmed that Strain’s death appeared to be accidental with no signs of foul play.

Related: Celebrity Deaths of 2024 Hollywood mourned many celebrities in 2024. Speed Racer star Christian Oliver (born Christian Klepser) died at the age of 51 during a fatal plane crash on January 5. Oliver was traveling home from a Caribbean vacation with his two daughters — Madita and Annik, whom he shared with wife Jessica Klepser — on January 4. […]

Earlier this month, an autopsy report revealed that Strain died from drowning and ethanol intoxication. His blood alcohol level was 0.228 with traces of THC found in his bloodstream, per the docs.

Strain’s family previously held a celebration of life memorial service in Columbia, Missouri, in March.

“Riley embraced outdoor adventures, whether it was hunting, fishing or simply enjoying the serenity of the lake,” an obituary read. “Riley’s competitive spirit shone through in tennis matches and his budding interest in the discipline of Jiujitsu. Above all, Riley cherished time spent with family, creating lasting memories.”