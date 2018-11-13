Going their separate ways. Nastia Liukin and fiance Matthew Lombardi have called it quits on their engagement after more than three years, Us Weekly can confirm.

“Nastia and Matt have mutually and amicably ended their relationship,” a rep for Liukin tells Us exclusively, adding that the former Olympic gymnast, 29, and Lombardi “split over the summer.”

The athlete announced their engagement in a Twitter post in June 2015, showing off a beautiful diamond ring. “So this just happened…” Liukin captioned the pic that showed Lombardi in the background with his arms thrown up in excitement.

“Matt proposed in Boston last night with a beautiful ring he designed himself,” the five-time Olympic medalist told Us Weekly at the time. “He told me we were going to celebrate together, and to my surprise, my parents, best friend, and his family and best friend were waiting there to celebrate with us. We are both so excited for our future together.”

According to the exes’ Instagram pages, Liukin and Lombardi are both cofounders of Grander Sports, a global community created to help empower the next generation of female athletes.

“Grander provides access to the people who inspire you, resources to help achieve your dreams, and communities of like-minded people with similar ambitions,” the description of the app reads.

The former Dancing With the Stars competitor hasn’t shied away from social media since her breakup with Lombardi. Most recently, Liukin posted a gorgeous picture to Instagram on Monday, November 12, that shows her posing in a casual black turtleneck and jeans.

“‘I’m doin better than i ever was’…” she cryptically captioned the photo.

