Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied are officially divorced.

A rep for Portman, 42, confirmed to People on Friday, March 8, that the twosome finalized the terms of their separation. The exes share kids Aleph, 12, and Amalia, 7.

Us Weekly confirmed in August 2023 that Portman and Millepied, 46, quietly split after 11 years of marriage. News of their breakup came two months after it was widely reported that Millepied was having an affair with activist Camille Étienne.

“They’re being very civil toward each other for the kids,” a source exclusively told Us this month. “Benjamin would love to have Natalie back, but she’s not interested right now.”

Related: Celebrity Splits of 2024: Stars Who Have Called It Quits This Year Some celebrity couples have gone the distance, but others haven’t been as lucky. 2024 kicked off with a handful of Hollywood duos calling it quits. Fans were shocked when The Bachelorette couple Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo split after four years of marriage. Us Weekly confirmed on January 2 that the chiropractor filed for divorce […]

A second insider told Us that Portman was looking for their divorce to be “as harmonious as possible” despite the drama.

Portman and Millepied started dating in 2010 after meeting on the set of Black Swan. Millepied reportedly left his then-girlfriend, Isabella Boylston, to be with Portman. The duo got married two years later.

While the former couple have attempted to navigate their split out of the spotlight, Portman was asked about Millepied’s alleged infidelity during an interview with Vanity Fair last month.

“It’s terrible, and I have no desire to contribute to it,” Portman replied, when asked about dealing with her separation and subsequent divorce in the public eye. Portman noted that she “can imagine” it was difficult for the reporter to bring up the speculation surrounding her split.

A second source told Us in January that Portman “didn’t give up on [her marriage] lightly.” However, “it became pretty apparent toward the end of last year that her heart had gone out of it,” the insider added.

Related: Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied's Relationship Timeline A beautiful love story. Natalie Portman and her husband, Benjamin Millepied, met on the set of her film Black Swan in 2009. “I think I was in, like, dreamland. So, it was pretty … it seemed pretty fun the whole time,” Portman said of getting to know her husband while making the psychological thriller during […]

Portman and Millepied were “having problems” for a while before their split, a third source told Us in January. Millepied would “sometimes not return home and was taking work trips that didn’t add up” before their separation, the insider added. Eventually, Portman “began to suspect infidelity” and was “humiliated and crushed,” the source shared.

The insider noted that Portman is “taking time to focus on herself,” which she doubled down on in her recent Vanity Fair profile.

“I lead a very non-Hollywood life in L.A. I live on the east side. I have some friends who are in the entertainment industry, but many friends who are not, and we don’t do industry things when we hang out,” Portman said. “We’re not going to Hollywood parties, we’re having dinners at home in the backyard.”