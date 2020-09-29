Family first. Naya Rivera’s sister, Nickayla Rivera, spoke out about reports that she is living with the late Glee star’s ex-husband, Ryan Dorsey.

“In the darkest time of my life, the only thing that is important is my friends & family. Showing up for my nephew, even though I can’t show up for myself,” Nickayla, 25, wrote on her Instagram Story on Monday, September 28, referencing Naya and Dorsey’s 5-year-old son, Josey.

“Im not concerned with the way things look because no one can see each agonizing moment we all endure,” she continued. “What matters most I’ve learned, is to show compassion, not to judge others, & never take a moment of life for granted. I hope you all can do the same.”

Nickayla’s post came hours after the Daily Mail published photos of her helping a shirtless Dorsey, 37, move belongings out of his home in the North Hills area of Los Angeles on September 6 and into a rented house 30 minutes away. The newspaper also obtained pictures of the pair going for a walk on September 9 and shopping together on September 13 and 19.

Nickayla did not confirm or deny that she and the Ray Donovan star have moved in together.

Naya, who was married to Dorsey from 2014 to 2018, died at the age of 33 on July 8. She had been boating with Josey at Lake Piru near Santa Clarita, California, when she accidentally drowned. After a five-day search, authorities recovered her body from the water on July 13.

In the wake of the tragedy, the actor took to Instagram to pay tribute to his late ex-wife, writing in part, “Life is all about good times and bad times but with Josey it makes the bad a little less so because a part of you will always be with us. He’ll never forget where he came from. We miss you. We will always love you.”

Nickayla, for her part, wrote via Instagram, “I’ve never known a life without you in it & still can’t imagine it. My world is turned upside down. But through it all, everything we were, we are still. I’ll always look at you with the same eyes as I did when I was young.⁣ My shmaya, I’ll love you for eternity & miss you every second of my life.”