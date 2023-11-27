Nayte Olukoya decided to “choose violence” when talking about ex-fiancée Michelle Young — and what happened to that money from ABC.

“We did not get any of that money,” Olukoya, 29, claimed on the “Bachelor Rush Hour With Dave Neal” podcast on Saturday, November 25, noting that he didn’t really want to “talk any s—t” about his ex … before doing just that.

During The Bachelorette season 18 finale, which aired in December 2021, ABC gave Olukoya and Young, 30, a $200,000 check to put toward a down payment on a house. Olukoya told Neal that he “never felt” pressure to buy a house with Young.

“I just knew it wasn’t going to last,” he admitted about their relationship. “You can’t be upset about money that’s never touched your pocket. The money never touched our pockets.”

He claimed that what Young “said she did with that money is complete garbage.” referring to a past statement in which the former Bachelorette said she donated her half of the down payment money to charity.

Young claimed during “The Ben & Ashley I Almost Famous Podcast” at the time that she’s been “crying on the phone with one of the producers,” asking whether she can “give the money to somebody else.”

“I always thought that was hilarious,” Olukoya added, further explaining what actually went down with the money.

“We signed a contract of how that money gets sent out. There was only way we can get the money, if we put a down payment no ifs, ands or buts,” he said. “If you break up or if you don’t use the money within the first year, neither one of us gets that money.”

Olukoya and Young got engaged during the season 18 finale and called off their engagement in June 2022, announcing their split in separate statements at the time.

Olukoya recalled creating the split statement, calling it “a headache.”

He claimed that Young did not want a “happy” statement because she was not OK with their breakup at the time.

“I’m struggling to say that Nayte and I will be going out separate ways but I stand with him in knowing the heaviness that is present in both our hearts as this relationship has been very real for us,” Young wrote of their split via Instagram Stories at the time. “I’m deeply hurting and will need time and space to work through this heartbreak.”

Olukoya shared a similar sentiment.

“Hearts are heavy, emotions are high and we are dealing with this the best way we can,” he added. “When we both started this journey, we were looking for our soulmates. Our forever. Our best friends. However, as we grow and learn, we also really that sometimes somebody that you hold dear to your heart isn’t somebody you’re meant to spend the rest of your life with.”

In the months that followed the exes were more candid about the reason for their breakup. Olukoya admitted their relationship was “tough,” during a September 2022 episode of the “Viall Files” podcast.

“I miss the Michelle that I fell in love with,” he said. “I’m not sure I miss the Michelle I broke up with.”

While Olukoya told Neal he’s “in a relationship right now,” Young introduced her new man, Jack Leius, via Instagram in October.