“I miss the Michelle that I fell in love with. I’m not sure I miss the Michelle I broke up with.” Nayte Olukoya gave his first interview since ending his engagement to Michelle Young — and the Bachelorette season 18 winner did not hold anything back.

The 28-year-old former sales executive opened up on the “Viall Files” podcast on Thursday, September 8, referring to his relationship with the 29-year-old teacher as tumultuous from the start.

“Our relationship was tough. There’s lots of ups and downs, lots of arguments, lots of fights, and just not really clicking, not really seeing eye to eye,” Olukoya said. “It was rocky. … Don’t get me wrong, we had amazing moments in between rockiness, but it was rocky.”

Bachelor Nation learned that the twosome called it quits on June 17. Olukoya told Nick Viall that he pulled the plug on their romance after spending the weekend together at Wango Tango on June 4. Following an argument, he felt “so lost, so confused” as he left his fiancée to travel back to Austin.

“Long story short, the weekend was not a good weekend. Her and I are up late having very deep conversations. I think the day before I was having very deep conversations with her friends too, because her friends weren’t having a good time either. It was just a bad weekend for everybody,” he recalled.

After crying on his flight home, Olukoya called Young and told him he was done.

“The very next weekend was CMAs. I remember we were talking to each other, and I was like, ‘I don’t feel comfortable going to CMAs.’ Because something happened before Wango Tango and I was like, ‘I’m not doing this.’ … So I land in Austin, by the time I land she’s still in the air. I called my mom again, I’m crying on the phone with my mom. I call friends, family, whatever. I’m like, ‘I don’t see the relationship working anymore,’” he said, explaining that when he called Young she was still at the airport. “She’s like, ‘Hey, if we’re not doing CMAs next week, we have to give them a reason why.’ And I just blurted out, ‘We’re not doing CMAs because I can’t be with you anymore.’ So yeah, I broke up with her over the phone, which is a dick move.”

Olukoya, who claimed that they had talked about breaking up three times before the phone call, concluded that the duo were “two different people from two completely different worlds,” who struggled to get on solid ground.

He explained: “Michelle and I, the beginning of that relationship was probably one of the most beautiful things I’ve ever experienced. We had so much fun. … I miss the Michelle that I fell in love with. I’m not sure I miss the Michelle I broke up with.”

