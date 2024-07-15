Neil Patrick Harris is mourning the death of actor James “Jim” Sikking, who starred as his father on Doogie Howser, M.D.

“Jim Sikking played my dad in Doogie Howser, MD, and was one of the kindest, wisest, funniest, and most generous people I’ve ever known,” the How I Met Your Mother actor, 51, wrote via Instagram on Monday, July 15.

“A true professional,” he continued. “He treated everyone with respect, taught me countless lessons, yet always had a spark of mischief in his eyes. It was an absolute honor to be his son. My condolences to his actual family for their loss.”

Followers were quick to offer their sympathy in the comments section of Harris’ post, with some sharing their own memories with Sikking.

“I had the privilege of knowing Jim through an annual charity event that he supported. He was a lovely person, and will be missed by many,” wrote one social media user.

Another added, “My Dad is a doc. We used to watch Doogie every week. Recently, I have been watching every episode again, 20 years later, and every day I want to thank you and Vinnie and your TV parents for making an incredible show with invaluable lessons. Jim, your legacy will live on forever.”

Sikking died on Saturday, July 13, at his Los Angeles home of complications from dementia, his publicist Cynthia Snyder announced on Sunday, July 14, per Variety. He was 90 years old.

“In a remarkable career, Sikking’s wonderfully exciting face gave us drama, comedy, tragedy and hilarious farce,” Snyder told the outlet. “His career spanned over six decades in television, film and on stage.”

An actor whose first credited role was in the TV series Assignment: Underwater in 1961, Sikking eventually gained widespread fame as Lt. Howard Hunter in the 1980s police procedural Hill Street Blues. His portrayal of Hunter earned him an Emmy nomination in 1984.

After the series ended in 1987, Sikking went on to appear in a handful of guest-starring roles on shows like Who’s the Boss?, Brotherhood of the Rose, Hunter and Around the World in 80 Days before landing the role of Dr. David Howser on Doogie Howser, M.D. in 1989. The series ran for four seasons until it was canceled in 1993.

Sikking later appeared in the crime drama Brooklyn South for two seasons from 1997 to 1998 and voiced General Gordon in the 1998 animated series Invasion America. His last credited role was in 2012’s Just an American.