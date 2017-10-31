Hurry, hurry! Step right up and behold the Burtka-Harris Halloween Carnival of Curiosities! #happyhalloween @dbelicious A post shared by Neil Patrick Harris (@nph) on Oct 30, 2017 at 9:08pm PDT

The family that dresses up together, stays together! Neil Patrick Harris shared his carnival-themed Halloween costume with husband David Burtka and 7-year-old twins Gideon and Harper on Monday, October 30, via Instagram.

“Hurry, hurry! Step right up and behold the Burtka-Harris Halloween Carnival of Curiosities! #happyhalloween @dbelicious,” Harris captioned the family photo.

The scary carnival-themed outfits may be an ode to FX’s American Horror Story: Freak Show. The How I Met Your Mother alum, 44, looked creepy as the circus ringmaster, Burtka went as a scary clown, Gideon dressed up as the “world’s strongest man” and Harper completed the family’s theme as a bearded lady.

The professional chef, 42, also shared the picture and a behind-the-scenes look at the family getting ready. “Trick or Freak… plus out takes,” he wrote on Instagram.

It is a tradition for the Burtka-Harris fam to coordinate costumes for Halloween. Last year, Harper and Gideon dressed up as Marylin Monroe and James Dean, respectively, to go along with the family’s Old Hollywood theme. In 2015, the couple and their kids went as the cast of Star Wars and in 2014, the group dressed up as Batman characters.

The longtime couple have been together for more than 13 years and tied the knot in September 2014. They welcomed Harper and Gideon in October 2010.

The Series Of Unfortunate Events star talked to Us about how the twins get along in November 2016. “They spend all their time together, so it’s a little bit of both, really,” he explained. “They have each other’s backs, but they tell on each other — a lot! It’s the yin and yang of twins, I think!

