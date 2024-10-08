Nell Smith, a musical prodigy who collaborated with the Flaming Lips as a young teenager, has died at age 17.

The musician’s family confirmed the news via Instagram on Monday, October 7, revealing that Smith died on Saturday, October 5.

“It pains us so much to say that our feisty, talented, unique, beautiful daughter was cruelly taken from us on Saturday night. We are reeling from the news and don’t know what to do or say,” read the statement shared by Nell’s family members Jude, Rachel, Jed and Ike. “She had so much more to experience and to give this world but we are grateful that she got to experience so very much in her 17 years. She has left an indelible mark on the word and an unfillable chasm in our hearts.”

The family added: “Hold your kids extra tight tonight and for now please leave us to work through things. We will shout when we need you.”

Simon Raymonde, cofounder of Nell’s record label, Bella Union, also shared a tribute to the late musician via Instagram.

“We are all shocked and devastated to hear of the sudden and tragic passing of our artist and dear friend Nell Smith, over the weekend in British Columbia,” read Raymonde’s post. Nell was just 17 and was preparing for the release of her first solo record in early 2025 on Bella Union, made in Brighton with Penelope Isles’ Jack and Lily Wolter. Her first release was an album of covers of Nick Cave songs recorded with fellow Bella Union artistes The Flaming Lips back in 2021 entitled “Where The Viaduct Looms.”

Flaming Lips frontman Wayne Coyne addressed the news during a concert on Sunday, October 6, and told the audience that Nell was killed in a car accident. “We are reminded once again of the power of music and how encouraging it can be to be around people that you love,” Coyne, 63, said before playing the band’s song “Everything Has Changed.”

Nell’s connection with the Flaming Lips began in 2018 when she attended one of their shows at age 12 in a parrot costume and caught the attention of Coyne. Coyne then struck up a friendship with Nell and her family and encouraged her as she learned to play guitar.

Nell’s death comes amid news that Flaming Lips instrumentalist Steven Drozd is looking for his daughter, Charlotte “Bowie” Drozd, 16. According to a missing persons report shared by the Seattle Police Department, Bowie was last seen on Saturday near the city’s Space Needle.

The band has encouraged fans to reach out to authorities if they have any information about Bowie’s disappearance, listing phone numbers for Seattle police (206-625-5011) and another for Becky Drozd (405-831-6795).