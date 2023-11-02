Ashanti fulfilled one of her boyfriend Nelly’s childhood wishes for his 49th birthday by giving the rapper his dream car.

“Ashanti couldn’t wait to give Nelly the car for his birthday,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “She had been planning this surprise for months and it was such a hard secret to keep. But seeing his reaction made it all worthwhile.”

Nelly turned 49 on Thursday, November 2. “He couldn’t believe Ashanti went out of her way to get him this vintage 1962 Impala,” the insider added. “He was in total shock and overcome with emotion when he saw it. This gift meant the world to him because it had a much more sentimental reason behind it. This was Nelly’s dream car since he was a kid and he couldn’t believe Ashanti gave him such a thoughtful gift. It’s one of the best presents he’s ever received.”

The twosome are “better than ever” after reconnecting earlier this year. “They feel like their time apart has given them time to mature and grow emotionally and know what they really want out of a relationship,” the source said.

Nelly (real name Cornell Iral Haynes Jr.) gushed about his dream ride via Instagram on Wednesday, November 1. “Sometimes all you can say is ‘Thank You,’” he wrote alongside snaps of himself and the “Only U” singer, 43, checking out the vehicle. “Best gift I ever received besides my kids!!!! You showed out shawty!!! Love you @ashanti.”

Nelly and Ashanti dated off and on from 2003 to 2013. Back in 2015, Ashanti told Meredith Vieira in an interview that she felt “betrayed” by the “Hot in Here” singer.

The two sparked reconciliation rumors in April when they were spotted holding hands at a Las Vegas boxing match. They followed up the appearance in August by singing along to Usher’s “Nice & Slow” in a cozy video Nelly shared via his Instagram Story.

Nelly confirmed their relationship the following month. “Yeah, we cool again,” he said in a September interview with Philo TV’s Boss Moves with Rasheed. “I think it surprised both of us though. It wasn’t anything that I don’t think was planned.”

Ashanti gave her boyfriend a special shout-out on the 2023 MTV VMAs red carpet in September by carrying a clutch with a pic of the two of them on it. Despite the PDA purse, a source told Us that the duo “don’t want to rush anything” this time around.

Nearly one month before his birthday surprise, Nelly marked Ashanti’s 43rd birthday via Instagram. “One time for the birthday girl … Such a beautiful, an incredible person inside and out and one of the hardest working women I know.,” he captioned a video montage featuring photos and videos of them over the years. “@ashanti Enjoy your day Ma you look awesome!!!! Happy Birthday Love ya!!!!”

With reporting by Sarah Jones