Saying sorry. Nelly is responding after some of his Instagram followers were surprised on Tuesday, February 8, by a video of a woman performing oral sex.

The 47-year-old rapper’s social media upload was quickly deleted, but many social media users captured screen recordings of the uncensored footage and reposted it.

“I sincerely apologize to the young lady and her family, this is unwanted publicity for her/them,” the Texas native subsequently told Us Weekly. “This was an old video that was private and never meant to go public.”

The songwriter’s team went on to tell the outlet that they are “investigating a breach and are concerned more of Nelly’s private content may also end up online … including financial information, personal documents and passwords.”

The post came seven months after Nelly and his longtime girlfriend, Shantel Jackson, called it quits. The former couple began dating in 2014.

The model, 37, confirmed their split via Instagram in August 2021 when she responded to an Instagram user asking whether she and the “Ride Wit’ Me” rapper were “still together.” Jackson replied, ”No we’re not. Just friends.”

Nelly previously called the Florida native “The One” while speaking to Entertainment Tonight in October 2020, gushing, “She’s great. She’s really dope. We have a great time, and we understand each other. We have so much in common. She’s very driven, very passionate about the things she does, and she doesn’t accept anything but wanting to be better. And that’s what I love. That’s exactly what I love.”

That same week, the Grammy winner dedicated a Dancing With the Stars performance to his then-partner. “I would not want my life to not have Shantel in it,” Nelly said during the episode. “We’ve been seeing each other for five or six years. Any time you can connect with somebody like that, it works out for the long run. She’s sweet, beautiful and the more we got to know each other, she’s just as beautiful inside.”

Jackson spoke to Nelly about freezing her eggs in November 2017, telling the singer via FaceTime that she wanted “the option” to have children in the future.

“Being that I am over 30, [my eggs] are a little old,” the actress explained at the time. “If I did want to move forward with freezing the eggs and having a baby, we’d have to get your sperm.”

Nelly replied, “I’m a natural guy. If it happens it happens. But it’s your decision. I’m here to be supportive. Either way babe, I love you.”

