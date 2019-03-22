Can cancer be karma? That’s what NeNe Leakes wonders in a new YouTube video, reflecting on husband Gregg’s cancer diagnosis three months after revealing he had been unfaithful to her.

“There’s a lot of things that go through your head, and people don’t know that,” the 51-year-old says of Gregg’s health scare, talking directly to the camera. “I want to show some love to all the caretakers because what goes through your head is — I’m just saying this for real, please don’t put this against me. I’m just saying this for real. As a caretaker, you start — it depends on where your relationship is — you look at the person and think about … now … You know people love to say, ‘Karma is a bitch’ and ‘Karma this and karma that.’”

NeNe continues: “Honest to God, I’m giving y’all the raw, raw, raw. You look at the person and be like, ‘How much is that karma?’ Now, that ain’t right, right? But you’re human. OK? And you look at the person and say, ‘You did so many different things to me. Is this the payback?’ You hope not. … I’m taking about a caretaker now, caretaker. ‘Maybe you’re getting it back from that time you cheated on me.’ … You don’t ever know. You don’t ever know. But as a caretaker, these are the thoughts that go through your head because … the medication got them, you know, [on] a roller coaster ride, and they lash out on you. It’s a lot, it’s a lot.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star announced in June 2018 that Gregg, 54, had been diagnosed with cancer, later revealed to be stage 3 colon cancer. And in December, she discussed the investor’s infidelity in previously unaired RHOA footage. “There were many days when I just thought I was going to divorce Gregg,” she said on the Bravo show.

The couple first married in 1997, divorced in 2011 and remarried in 2013. They are the parents of 20-year-old son Brentt Leakes, and NeNe also has 29-year-old son Bryson Rashard Bryant from a prior relationship.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs on Bravo Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.

