New year, new pet? While you’re trying to hold on to your own resolutions this year, don’t forget to make a few for your four-legged friends. Veterinarian Dr. Evan Antin stopped by Us Weekly to give Us his best resolutions for you and your pet. Watch!



Get With Your Vet

One important resolution is to check in with your vet and see them on a regular basis. It’s important to have veterinary care for your pet for routine things like wellness exams, vaccination, [nutrition advice] and of course, preventative health.

Update Your Pet’s ID

Another important resolution is to update your pet’s ID. That basically means if you move or if your pet is a newly-acquired pet, we want everybody to know that, and including their little tags just in case they get out. Making sure their ID is up to date is crucial.

Start a Pet Savings

Saving for your pets is also really important. I mean saving financially. You never know what’s going to happen. Veterinary care unfortunately can be very expensive, and you want to be prepared in case the worst comes your way, and we have emergencies and what not that can really add up.

Get Fit With Fido

Exercise and fitness just like for people, it’s very important for your pets, so I think it’s a really important resolution for both you and your pets. Purina actually did a study, which found that 85 percent of people in the study enjoyed exercising more when they had a pet alongside them to do so.

Understand Their Nutrition

Another important resolution involving nutrition is not just having good nutrition, but really understanding nutrition. A lot of pet owners really don’t. In fact, I’ve seen surveys where up to 50 percent of pet owners find that understanding their pet’s nutrition is more complicated than their own.

Spend QT With Your Pet

My last resolution for you and your pet is to spend quality time with your pet. Have a happy 2018. Spend a lot of time with them. They love it. That’s how you’re going to get to know your pet more and know their needs even better, and you guys are both going to benefit from it.

