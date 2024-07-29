Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis appears to be entering the upcoming NFL season with a new love interest.

Levis, 25, shared a photo via Instagram Stories on Monday, July 29, embracing a woman on a boat. Though both of their heads are turned away from the camera, Levis tagged former Bachelor star Victoria Fuller in the picture alongside a white heart emoji.

Fuller, 30, seemed to confirm the relationship news by reposting Levis’ picture to her Instagram Stories, writing, “life update 🥹❤️.”

A second-round draft pick of the Titans in 2023, Levis was named the team’s starting quarterback halfway through last season after the benching of Ryan Tannehill. He will assume the starting role again when the NFL season kicks off in September.

Related: Kerry! Gisele! Celeb Wives and Girlfriends of NFL Players Past and Present Gisele Bundchen and Jessica Simpson aren't the only celebrity football WAGs in town. Check out who else is in love with an NFL player!

A Nashville resident, where the Titans also call home, Fuller first appeared on Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor in 2020 where she ultimately was eliminated during the hometown dates.

Fuller then returned for season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise in 2022 where she got engaged to Johnny DePhillipo. The twosome split while the show was airing and Fuller publicly moved on with Greg Grippo, who appeared on Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette in 2021.

In April, Grippo confirmed that he and Fuller had broken up after more than a year of dating. The following month, Fuller broke her silence on the split via Instagram Story.

“Break ups are never easy and especially so publicly,” Fuller wrote May 9. “I absolutely LOVE sharing my life with you guys but some moments are meant to be private.”

Related: Status Check! Bachelor Nation Couples Who Are Still Going Strong Some Bachelor Nation couples hit different. The Bachelor franchise has been matchmaking since 2002. Back in 2003, Trista Rehn and Ryan Sutter became the first Bachelor Nation couple to walk down the aisle. The twosome, who met while filming the first season of The Bachelorette, celebrated 19 years of marriage in December 2022. Thank You! […]

Fuller continued, “Everyone handles breakups differently, I’m choosing to process mine in peace. She expressed thanks to those who have “reached out and been supportive” and ended the post with a message for her ex.

“I wish him nothing but the best and can’t wait to see where life takes us,” Fuller wrote.

Levis previously dated Gia Duddy, who accompanied him to the 2023 NFL Draft. The couple reportedly broke up in September, roughly five months after Levis was selected. Levis and Duddy began dating in early 2021.

While Levis and Fuller were getting ready to go public with their romance, Duddy was celebrating her birthday in Nashville with a group of friends. In a series of photos posted to her Instagram Stories, Duddy was seen partying on the water, chowing down on some WingStop and dancing with friends at a bar.