Victoria Fuller is still processing her split from Greg Grippo nearly one month after he confirmed their breakup.

“Not really sure where to start here but I haven’t felt up to talking ab [sic] my break up to put it bluntly,” Fuller, 30, wrote via Instagram Story on Thursday, May 9. “Break ups are never easy and especially so publicly. I absolutely LOVE sharing my life with you guys but some moments are meant to be private.”

Fuller went on to encourage people to “be kind” to everyone because you don’t know what they are going through.

“Everyone handles breakups differently, I’m choosing to process mine in peace,” she explained, adding she’s thankful for the people who have “reached out and been supportive” since they called it quits. “I wish him nothing but the best and can’t wait to see where life takes us.”

Last month, Grippo, 30, confirmed their split on an episode of Jason Tartick’s “Trading Secrets” podcast.

“You know, being in a public relationship and if things aren’t working out, it sucks even more. It’s hard,” he told Tartick, 35, in April, adding that the end of his relationship with Fuller was “really sad” and he wants to “respect” his ex as they move on. “[I’m] not going to detail anything. But we definitely ended things. … I don’t have anything bad to say, she’s amazing and I know that she’s going to continue to do amazing things.”

While Grippo was still processing their breakup, he shared he is looking forward to the next chapter.

“This stage of my life right now, I’m really happy about and excited for. It just feels fresh,” he said, adding that he felt “the lightest” he has in a long time.

Fans met Fuller during Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor, which aired in 2020. Following her stint on the show, she began dating season 19 Bachelor Chris Soules. The twosome split in fall 2020. Grippo, for his part, appeared on Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette in summer 2021 and left the show after his hometown date.

Fuller and Grippo first connected at the Governor’s Ball festival in New York City in 2021. Fuller subsequently decided to go on Bachelor in Paradise, which aired in September 2022, and got engaged to Johnny DePhillipo on the beach while Grippo went on to date Clémence Lopez for several months.

After Fuller broke things off with DePhillipo, 27, three weeks after the show aired, she and Grippo began talking again.

“We know. We’re not delusional, it’s not the best way to start a relationship,” Grippo shared on an episode of “Viall Files” in November 2022. “And that was hard. … Honestly, it was weird hiding out.”

At the BiP reunion in November 2022, DePhillipo accused Fuller of cheating with Grippo, however, she repeatedly denied the accusations — and later gushed about how supportive Grippo was during that period.

“Greg and I have very similar values and so we are just figuring it out right now. But we know what we want at the end of the day, and we’ll see what happens. He’s an amazing man,” she gushed to Us Weekly in November 2022. “He truly is. He’s been nothing but uplifting and encouraging through this whole experience. And that’s the type of partner that I want. Somebody who makes me feel good and makes me a better person.”