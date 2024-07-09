One week after NFL star Zach Wilson popped the question to girlfriend Nicolette Dellanno, two important people from his past followed suit.

On Monday, July 8, Wilson’s former college roommate Dax Milne announced his engagement to Abbey Gile — who happens to be Wilson’s ex-girlfriend.

“She said YES❤️💍,” Milne, 25, wrote via Instagram alongside a series of pictures from the seaside proposal.

Now a wide receiver for the NFL’s Washington Commanders, Milne was teammates and roommates with Wilson, 24, during their time together at Brigham Young University.

Wilson, who signed with the Denver Broncos in April after three tumultuous seasons with the New York Jets, formerly dated Gile before breaking up in 2022. She and Milne began dating shortly thereafter.

Gile was subsequently accused of being “a homie hopper” on social media, which led to a bombshell accusation from Gile herself.

“He was sleeping with his mom’s best friend…that’s the real homie hopper,” Gile commented about Wilson.

Wilson, the second overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, never addressed the accusations directly — but he did cheekily acknowledge them in a July 2022 Instagram post.

“Took the boyz to @gozzerranchclub in Idaho before camp!” Wilson wrote alongside photos of his former Jets teammates. “Poor cell service…what I miss?”

Wilson’s mother, Lisa, also never tackled the rumors head-on, but she did let her feelings about her son’s former girlfriend be well-known.

“He found a good one this time,” Lisa captioned a photo of Wilson and Dellanno via Instagram Stories in July 2023. “So good to my boy and my entire family. Love you @nicolette_dellanno.”

Wilson and Dellanno, who were first linked in May 2022, announced their engagement on June 30.

“To the love of my life, I never truly understood what love was until I met you,” Wilson shared via Instagram alongside pictures from the proposal. “You’re not just my partner, but my best friend and my everything.”

He concluded, “I can’t wait to make a lifetime of memories with you, Nic❤️I love you.”

Wilson and Dellanno received congratulatory messages from many of Wilson’s NFL brethren.

“Let’s go!!! Congrats you guys ♥️,” Wilson’s former Jets teammate Braxton Berrios commented on the post. Meanwhile, Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson commented, “Congrats big guy 🤞🏾.”

Dellanno celebrated the engagement with an Instagram post of her own, writing, “Zach, you are the best thing that has ever happened to me. Everyday I admire your strength and i’m so incredibly proud of you. I’m so in love with you and can’t wait to spend the rest of our lives together🤍i love you.”