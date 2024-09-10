Edmonton Oilers star Evander Kane insisted the hockey world will continue to uplift the Gaudreau family after the deaths of brothers Johnny and Matthew.

In an exclusive interview with Us Weekly, the NHL veteran said “the whole hockey community is going to rally and continue to rally around them especially as this season progresses” after Johnny and Matthew were killed by a suspected drunk driver on August 29.

“I didn’t know Johnny very well, but I had hung out with him a couple times over the course of our careers,” said Kane, who has also played for the Sharks, Sabres, Jets and Thrashers during his 15 years in the NHL. “He was a really fun guy, a good guy to be around.”

Like most people in the world of hockey, Kane has been closely following the story, which has grown exponentially more tragic by the day. At the brothers’ memorial service on Monday, September 9, Johnny’s wife Meredith revealed she is currently pregnant with the couple’s third baby. They also shared daughter Noa, 23 months, and son Johnny, six months.

“Having an incredibly young family and just kind of starting their life together, it’s just the most horrific thing as a father,” Kane, 33, said.

Kane and fiancée Mara Teigen share sons Iverson, 2, and Hendrix, 14 months, in addition to daughter Kensington, 4, from Kane’s previous marriage.

“I don’t know how I would deal with something like that, you know?” Kane said. “You try and put yourself in their shoes and it’s really, really hard to do. I just wish them the best, wish them the opportunity to heal from this, especially their wives who are going to have to raise these kids without them.”

During her eulogy at the memorial service, Matthew’s wife Madeline Gaudreau — who revealed after her husband’s death that she’s currently expecting their first baby — mentioned the devastating “bond” she and her sister-in-law Meredith now share.

“The boys could not have picked stronger wives [and] mothers of their children,” Madeline said. “There is one person in this world that knows the exact feeling I am feeling, and that is you. And for that, I am sorry.”

She continued, “I promise I will always be there for you and the kids. We will honor the lives of our husbands together hand-in-hand, alongside their family and friends.”