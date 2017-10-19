Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum Nicholas Brendon is reportedly facing charges after he allegedly attacked his girlfriend in a hotel room.

“[Brendon] was with his girlfriend and they got into an argument,” Palm Springs Police Sgt. William Hutchinson told KESQ-TV. “During the argument at the bar, he pulled her arm and then violently pulled her by her hair.”

Brendon also has two active protection orders (one in Florida and another in New York) filed against him by his girlfriend, KESQ reports. While neither prohibit Brendon from seeing her, he is not allowed to harass, threaten, injure or assault her. The network adds that the actor was arrested for a violation of a protective order and felony domestic violence.

Brendon has faced similar charges in the past. In 2015, the Criminal Minds actor pleaded guilty to criminal mischief after he allegedly grabbed his girlfriend by the throat and smashed her cell phone. Brendon entered rehab in June of that year for substance abuse, depression and alcoholism. Nearly four months later, he checked into a separate treatment program for depression.

Brendon opened up about his struggle with sobriety after he was spotted drinking in June 2016. “Recently, some people have gone to the media saying they saw me drinking at a convention. This is completely true,” he told Us in a statement at the time. “I was feeling down, went to the hotel bar and ordered a few beers. I’m in the public eye, but I’m just like any person working the program.”

Us Weekly has reached out to representatives for Brendon for comment.

