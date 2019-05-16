That’s an interesting way to put it! While many Hollywood exes shy away from working together, Nicholas Hoult embraces starring alongside former flame Jennifer Lawrence — and has a unique way of describing how it feels.

“It’s like going back to school after the summer holidays,” the Favourite actor, 29, told Elle magazine for its June 2019 cover story about reconnecting with Lawrence, 28, on set for the upcoming X-Men film, Dark Phoenix.

“The reality of [the X-Men franchise] is there are lots of characters, so everyone was together for brief periods, but not every day for four months,” Hoult added.

Hoult and the Silver Linings Playbook actress met on the set of 2011’s X-Men: First Class, and began dating shortly after. They called it quits in 2013, but later rekindled their romance in March 2014. Five months later, the duo officially pulled the plug on their relationship.

This isn’t the first time Hoult has spoken out his and Lawrence’s amicable post-split relationship. “We’re a big family,” he told ES Magazine in January about working with the Hunger Games star. “We’ve been doing these movies since we were 20 years old. As much as the Skins crowd grew up together, the X-Men crowd really grew up together.”

Lawrence, for her part, has also been vocal about staying close to her ex-boyfriends, attributing it to her being outspoken during a February 2018 podcast interview with Marc Maron. “I think it’s because I’m blunt,” she said at the time. “I don’t think that you can have any sort of bad relationship with anybody if you’re just blunt. Everybody always knows how you feel at all times and there’s no lying. It’s just honesty.”

Lawrence has since moved on with fiancé Cooke Maroney, to whom she got engaged in February. She and the art gallery director, 34, hosted an intimate engagement bash in New York City earlier this month. Hoult, meanwhile, is dating model Bryana Holly, with whom he welcomed his first child in April 2018.

