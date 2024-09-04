Nick Cannon is not a fan of Brazilian butt lifts — and prefers when a woman’s assets are all “natural.”

On the Monday, September 2, episode of his and cohost Courtney Bee’s podcast “We Playin’ Spades” with guests Raymonte Cole and Davey Bad, one of the icebreaker questions asked, “Would you rather have a bad BBL or just be bad built?”

Cannon, 43, replied, “They still doing the BBL thing?” to which the guests shared that the procedures are very much still happening.

“Men be saying BBLs are hard,” Cole shared before Cannon confirmed.

“They feel like basketballs,” Cannon said of BBLs. “I’d much rather [have] natural,” he added, explaining that he “likes a sports body.”

Cannon has previously spoken out against plastic surgery, especially when it comes to his daughters. (The comedian shares twins Moroccan and Monroe, 13, with Mariah Carey, Golden Sagon, 7, Powerful Queen, 3 and Rise, 23 months, with Brittany Bell, twins Zion and Zillion, 4, and Beautiful Zeppelin, 22-months, with Abby De La Rosa, Legendary Love, 2, with Bre Tiesi, Onyx, 23 months, with LaNisha Cole and Halo, 22-months with Alyssa Scott.)

On a 2019 episode of The Wendy Williams Show, Cannon played a clip of Danielle Bregoli’s show, Bringing Up Bhabie. After the audience was shocked by Bregoli’s behavior in the video, Cannon shared that he wasn’t “mad at this” and he’d rather have his “daughter go in this direction than go in the Kylie Jenner direction.”

“This girl might have a bad mouth, she needs some guidance, she needs a whoopin’, but, at the same age, Kylie Jenner was getting plastic surgery,” he explained at the time. “If I had to choose, I’d want my daughter to get on out there and be a loudmouth, then I can say it’s about discipline and respect, but when it gets to that other world I can’t control, and because social media’s controlling everything.”

While Cannon is not a fan of plastic surgery, Tiesi, 33, who shares Onyx with Cannon, has been candid about having cosmetic procedures.

During an Instagram Q&A in May 2023, the Selling Sunset star was asked, “What all have you got done? What’s your favorite treatment?” to which she responded, “What haven’t I got done?”

Tiesi went onto explain that she is “down to do anything and try anything,” then proceeded to detail all the plastic surgery she has done thus far.

“I have had my nose done. I have had my boobs done. I’ve done filler, I have done Botox. I’ve tried literally everything,” she shared with her followers. “Kybella, Morpheus, like, I just did a CO2 laser. I’ve done a ton of lasers. My best friend Chloe and I are like the guinea pig for anything you can do to fossilize and keep this forever.”