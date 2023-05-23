Being honest. Selling Sunset‘s Bre Tiesi candidly discussed the plastic surgery that she has tried.

“I have had my nose done, I’ve had my boobs done, I’ve done filler, I have done Botox, I’ve tried literally everything,” the reality star, 32, explained during an Instagram Q&A on Monday, May 22. “Kybella, Morpheus, like, I just did a CO2 laser. I’ve done a ton of lasers.”

Tiesi noted that she is “down to” try anything when it comes to her keeping her appearance youthful. “[My best friend and I are] the guinea pigs for anything you can do to fossilize and keep this forever,” she added.

During her debut on Selling Sunset, Tiesi was vocal about going under the knife in the past. The agent joked at a real estate showing that the “only thing fake” thing on the property was the grass in the garden.

“Besides maybe my hair and my boobs and my nose,” Tiesi quipped to her friend and client Saweetie.

The sixth season of the hit reality series, which started streaming on Friday, May 19, also focused on Tiesi’s personal life after costar Chelsea Lazkani questioned her connection with Nick Cannon.

“I find that Nick Cannon and Bre’s relationship rather off-putting. I just think we’re fundamentally so different, you know, and ultimately, the way I live my life is very different to her as a Christian, so I don’t know if we will ever be super, super close friends,” Lazkani said on the show, referring to the comedian’s 12 kids with multiple partners. “No matter how you flip it, switch it, glamorize it, the first thing you think about is not yourself, it’s your kid. Is my kid gonna feel love? Is my kid going to feel like I did him a disservice?”

The Netflix newcomer, who shares 10-month-old son Legendary with Cannon, 42, defended her unconventional relationship. “We just had a baby, we’re really happy. So I’m happy in my relationship now. He films for three weeks, OK, but then when he’s home, you’re seeing him every morning, every night,” she said. “I know that for me, I’m going to do what works for me and I really don’t care how anyone feels about it. … He makes his rounds.”

Cannon, meanwhile, recently slammed claims that he wasn’t present in his kids’ lives physically and financially. “Right now the narrative is, ‘He has a bunch of kids,’” he told the Los Angeles Times in a May 7 interview. “But I’m really at a place now where I don’t care what people know. I’d rather just operate. It’s more about really being a good person instead of telling people you’re a good person.”

The Wild ‘n Out host reflected on feeling “villainized” for having a large family. “I hear all the time: ‘You can’t be present for all those children.’ So, therefore, I get this deadbeat dad title,” he continued. “When you think about my lifestyle, I have to generate at least $100 million a year.”

Selling Sunset season 6 is now streaming on Netflix.