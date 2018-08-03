The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office is reviewing an allegation of sexual assault against Nick Carter, a spokesperson for the office confirms to Us Weekly.

The case was presented to the D.A.’s office by the Santa Monica Police Department on Tuesday, July 31.

The news comes eight months after Melissa Schuman accused the Backstreet Boys member, 38, of raping her in the early 2000s. She claimed in a November 19 blog post that he performed oral sex on her, despite her objections, in a bathroom at his apartment in Santa Monica. She alleged that he then demanded she perform oral sex on him before taking her into his bedroom and raping her. She was 18 at the time of the alleged incident, and he was 22.

Carter vehemently denied the claim in a statement to Us on November 22: “I am shocked and saddened by Ms. Schuman’s accusations. Melissa never expressed to me while we were together or at any time since that anything we did was not consensual. We went on to record a song and perform together, and I was always respectful and supportive of Melissa both personally and professionally. This is the first that I am hearing about these accusations, nearly two decades later. It is contrary to my nature and everything I hold dear to intentionally cause someone discomfort or harm.”

Shuman, 33, filed a police report against the “I Want It That Way” singer in Santa Monica on February 7. “Filing the police report today was the single most empowering thing I have ever done for myself,” the former Dream member said in a statement to Us at the time. “I thought it was an option I could no longer pursue. A huge thank you to [anti-sexual violence organization] RAINN for empowering me to take this step.”

Us Weekly has reached out to Carter’s rep and Schuman for comment.

