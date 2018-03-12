Nick Gordon Posts Bail After Domestic Violence Arrest 

Bobbi Kristina’s former boyfriend Nick Gordon is no longer in custody after his arrest for domestic violence, Us Weekly can confirm.

Gordon, 29, posted his $500 bond on Sunday, March 11, after he was charged with battery in Florida the day before. According to the arrest report obtained by Us Weekly, Gordon’s girlfriend, Laura Leal, claimed he hit her face multiple times during their drive home from a bar in Sanford, Florida. The police officer at the scene said she had a swollen bottom lip with dried blood after their alleged fight.

Gordon denied striking Leal, telling police, “I didn’t hit her. She attacked me and ripped my shirt. She also threw a bottle at me. I just want her to leave my house.” Leal refused to press charges against Gordon.

This is the second time Leal has called the police after an alleged altercation with Gordon. Back in June 2017, Gordon was arrested for domestic violence and taken into custody, but his lawyer told Us in December that all of the charges had been dismissed. However, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Seminole County, Florida court documents claim that the case was closed after Gordon completed an anger management class.

In September 2016, Gordon was found “legally responsible” for Bobbi Kristina’s death. The late Whitney Houston’s daughter died in July 2015 at the age of 22, following six months in a medically induced coma after she was found unresponsive in a bathtub in her home. Gordon has denied any involvement in her death. Bobbi Kristina’s father, Bobby Brown, offered support for his current girlfriend in a statement to Us on Sunday.

“Domestic violence killed my daughter, and on March 4, 2018, the Bobbi Kristina Brown Serenity House held our first event to strike back at domestic violence. I personally would like to extend my hand to Ms. Leal and offer her services through our organization,” the former New Edition member said, referring to the nonprofit founded after Bobbi Kristina’s 2015 death. “I do not want to see any more families destroyed at the hands of domestic violence and I do not want any more women to suffer like my daughter did. We are here to assist and we hope to hear from Ms. Leal.”

Gordon’s lawyer declined to comment.

