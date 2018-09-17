A home run of a birthday! Nick Jonas celebrated his 26th birthday a day early with an outing to a Los Angeles Angels game alongside fiancée Priyanka Chopra, brother Joe Jonas, and a bunch of friends.

Chopra, 36, shared a photo of the Sunday, September 16, party on Instagram, posting a pic in which she leans against her mustachioed fiancé. Joe, 29, sits in front of them, hiding his face with a fanned-out stack of dollar bills.

“Birthday Hang,” the actress wrote in the caption.

In a subsequent post, she shared a photo of herself kissing Nick on the cheek, writing “Happy birthday baby.” Nick commented on that post with two heart emojis.

The “Anywhere” singer uploaded an Instagram photo of his own earlier that day — a pic Chopra snapped of him practicing his swing on the field at Angel Stadium — captioning the shot, “Baseball is cool.”

The day wasn’t just about the birthday boy, however. Nick also performed after that day’s game in a special concert to raise awareness for Strike Out Slavery, an organization seeking to end human trafficking.

The birthday outing came more than a month after Us Weekly confirmed the couple’s engagement. At the time, Nick had been dating the Quantico alum for two months.

Nick opened up about his and Chopra’s origin story earlier this month on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “We met through a friend, so we got connected first over text, and we started talking for a while,” he revealed. “And it was about six months before we met in person. We actually attended the Met Gala together [in 2017 and] had a great time.”

The duo reconnected this spring though and realized there was a spark. “It was kind of immediate,” Nick told host Jimmy Fallon. “I think we just knew it was right and jumped right in, and we’re very happy.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!