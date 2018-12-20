Nick Jonas paid tribute to his brother Kevin Jonas and his sister-in-law, Danielle Jonas, on their ninth anniversary by remembering how they calmed him down on their wedding day while he freaked out about a pimple.

The 26-year-old singer looked back on the silly moment while wishing the couple well on their wedding anniversary on Wednesday, December 19.

“9 years ago today my brother @kevinjonas and his bride @daniellejonas got married. Little known fact…. On the day of their wedding I had an enormous zit in the middle of my forehead. I was 17 and beyond embarrassed, given there were 400+ guests and pictures that the world would see,” Nick captioned an Instagram photo of the bride and groom. “But the two of them made me feel so much better about it by telling me ‘you can’t see it at all’ and ‘no one will notice.’ Their thoughtfulness on their big day, and throughout their life together is so touching and selfless. My zit faded away after a week but their love endures forever.”

The “Chains” crooner, who married Priyanka Chopra earlier this month, also thanked the couple for showing him what true love is all about. He added: “As I enter this new chapter of my life with my beautiful bride I’m so grateful to have a shining example of what a beautiful and health marriage should be. Love you both so much (and your sweet daughters). Cheers to a lifetime of joy ahead for you both together always. Happy anniversary.”

Kevin and Danielle tied the knot in December 2009 at Oheka Castle in New York and share daughters Alena, 4, and Valentina, 2. The eldest Jonas brother sent love to his wife on Instagram earlier on Wednesday by sharing a sweet sentiment about their special day.

“I can’t believe I have been lucky enough to call you my wife and best friend for 9 years. It feels like yesterday waiting at the end of an aisle on a snow filled day in NY,” he captioned a stunning snapshot of Danielle. “The excitement and anticipation was taking over knowing I had found the love of my life and getting the opportunity to be the best version of myself for you every single day.”

Danielle also posted a throwback picture from their wedding on Instagram and praised “the man I want beside me every night for the rest of forever.”

The Jonas brothers are quite romantics, as Nick and Chopra, 36, are still celebrating their nuptials and hosted another reception in India on Wednesday.

