He’s so here for it! Nick Viall couldn’t be happier for former Bachelor in Paradise costars Jared Haibon and Ashley Iaconetti, who are finally dating after a flirty three-year friendship.

The newly minted couple sent Bachelor Nation into a frenzy when they announced their relationship via the TV show The Story of Us on Tuesday, May 22. Jared made Us swoon when he admitted that he finally fell in love with Ashley upon seeing her date Bachelor Winter Games’ Kevin Wendt. Nick took to Instagram on Wednesday, May 23, to reflect on witnessing Jared’s heartbreak.

“Having had Jared move in several months ago, I’ve been blessed to see this relationship unfold. When Ashley found herself in another relationship, it was actually pretty damn adorable to see Jared visibly frustrated,” the former Bachelor recalled of Haibon, who moved to L.A. at the end of last year. “Then getting to watch Jared realize Ashley had been the best thing to ever happen to him and couldn’t risk losing her forever was the most reactive relative tv I have ever seen.”

Although Nick is now standing behind the couple, in the past he had doubts they were meant to be. During Bachelor in Paradise season 3, Nick told Ashley that she will “never be with Jared,” something that truly stuck with her as the Rhode Island native pursued a relationship with Caila Quinn. However, Nick backtracked in his post on Wednesday, admitting he was wrong.

“I remember telling Ashley she will never be with Jared, thankfully I was way off. I never would have thought that only a few years later they would have the type of magic with each other that one day I hope I’m lucky enough to find for myself,” he raved. “I look forward to continuing to be your unofficial third wheel and photographer.”

Jared opened up about his relationship with Ashley during Tuesday’s episode of the Help! I Suck at Dating podcast and shut down Dean Unglert’s awkward questions about the couple’s sex life. “Obviously that’s been a topic over the last few years for Ashely, so I’m not really talking about that,” he said.

Ashley has been vocal about her virginity since first appearing on Chris Soules’ season of The Bachelor in 2015. Before she and Kevin called it quits, Ashley told Us that she is done talking about her V-card and will “never, ever, say yes or no” to fans’ questions about her sex life.

