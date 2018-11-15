Ready for round two? Nick Viall reacted to the news that Kaitlyn Bristowe and her fiancé, Shawn Booth, called it quits during a live appearance on Heather McDonald’s “Juicy Scoop” podcast.

“I don’t think so,” Viall said after the comedian asked if he would get back together with Bristowe. “They dated for three and a half years, that’s pretty good. I mean, most people aren’t married for three and a half years.”

Viall, 38, competed for Bristowe’s heart during season 11 of The Bachelorette in 2015. While the Dancing with the Stars alum picked out a ring for the Canadian lead, she ultimately decided to be with Booth and sent Viall home in the finale.

“I don’t think it really matter because at that point, my guess is everyone knew except for me that Kaitlyn was gonna pick Shawn,” Viall said about picking out an engagement ring for Bristowe. “I probably got whatever B-list rings they had available.”

Us Weekly confirmed earlier this month that Bristowe and Booth split after more than three years together.

“After three incredible years, we have decided to go our separate ways. This difficult decision comes after thoughtful, respectful consideration,” the exes said in a joint statement to Us at the time. “Even though we are parting as a couple, we’re very much committed to remaining friends. We have both evolved as people, which is taking us in different directions, but with the hope that we will continue to support each other in new ways. Due to the nature of how we met, our relationship has always been very public, and we have enjoyed sharing it with all of you, but we ask that you respect our decision and our privacy at this time.”

Viall also answered McDonald’s burning questions about the fantasy suite dates. While fans may remember Viall confronting Andi Dorfman about why she slept with him if she wasn’t going to pick him during The Bachelorette season 10 After the Final Rose special in 2014 — and Viall and Bristowe hooking up before the overnight days during season 11 — he insisted that he only had sex with Vanessa Grimaldi on his season.

“Let’s say for example, you have an idea of who you might pick and you want to try to make it work and you don’t want to have that awkward conversation, ‘Hey, I love you, but I had sex with someone a week ago that wasn’t you,’” Viall explained to McDonald. “Then you try not to have sex with other people.”

Viall proposed to Grimaldi during the season 21 finale of The Bachelor, which aired in March 2017. The twosome split subsequently split that August.

