



A happy ending! Nick Young proposed to his girlfriend, Keonna Green, three years after his relationship with Iggy Azalea made headlines for their infidelity.

“Merry Christmas…. @keonnanecole Said Yes 💍!!!!!” the 34-year-old basketball pro wrote alongside a video of the Christmas morning proposal on Wednesday, December 25. “Aye Christmas to remember for the young family @lilswaggy1 @navibaby_ and Nyce’s it’s ova for Swaggy 😂😂😂😂.”

In the sweet clip, Young told Green, 29, that the proposal was “way overdue.”

“I love you, I want to spend the rest of my life with you,” the athlete said. “Big rock!”

After she put the ring on, the couple cheered. Young then walked over to his son, who was filming the proposal, and declared, “We did it son!”

Young and Green are the parents of sons Nick Jr., 7, and Nyce Amaru, 6 months, and daughter Navi, 3. News broke that the pair were expecting their second child when the Denver Nuggets player was still engaged to Azalea, 29.

“I wish [Azalea] a lifetime of success. I’m definitely not going to apologize for being in love with a man who I have a lot of history with,” Green told Us Weekly exclusively at the time. “I do wish her that kind of success and hope that she can get through this difficult time and she and Nick can move forward from this.”

The “Fancy” rapper learned that Young had cheated on her through security footage in June 2016. Azalea later told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen that she burned all of his clothes after the scandal.

“I burned it all, darling! I burned a lot, and I threw stuff in the pool too. I started off with water and it seems like that didn’t work. Every designer you could think of I burned,” the Australia native said in March 2018. “I texted him a video and I’m like, ‘Hey, I’m burning your things, so I don’t know where you’re at, probably with some girl, so I hope you get home quickly because I’m moving on, progressing on the spectrum from cheap to expensive.”

She added: “But I will say expensive doesn’t burn well. Expensive things do not burn well, all the Forever 21 just lit up.”

Azalea later moved on with Playboi Carti [real name Jordan Carter], sparking engagement rumors of her own in July. The musician revealed earlier this month, however, that they called it quits.

“I need to make an apology. It’s not my character to put out whatever business I go through in my private life on the internet for the world to comment on. I felt very upset and I made an impulse choice I immediately regretted, but it was too late to undo,” she wrote days after the declaring she was single. “The truth is I love Jordan very much, I always will – more than you could ever know. That’s all the world should ever need to hear and iam sorry for making something public that should always remain private between him & I no matter what.”