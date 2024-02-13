It looks like Nicki Nicole and Peso Pluma have called it quits.

“Respect is a necessary part of love,” Nicole (real name Nicole Denise Cucco), 23, wrote via her Instagram Story on Tuesday, February 13, in Spanish. “What is loved, is respected. What is respected, is cared for. When they don’t take care of you and when there is no respect, I don’t stay there. I go away from there.”

Alongside the translated statement, eagle-eyed fans noticed Nicole also removed photos of her and Pluma (real name Hassan Emilio Kabande Laija), 24, from her Instagram account.

The apparent breakup announcement came just one day after video footage surfaced on the internet of Pluma holding hands with a mystery woman during Super Bowl weekend in Las Vegas.

“With a lot of pain, please know that I found out the same way you did, thank you for the love you are all sending me,” the translated message read.

In October 2023, Nicole and Pluma sparked romance rumors when they were spotted holding hands backstage at the Billboard Latin Music Awards, per Billboard’s Instagram. The twosome performed their track, “Por Las Noches,” at the awards show.

The next month, the pair made their red carpet debut at the Latin Grammys.

“I’m so happy to be accompanied tonight,” Nicole told Rolling Stone at the time, while Pluma joked, “I’m supporting the queen!”

At the November 2023 awards show, Pluma was nominated for Song of the Year (“Ella Baila Sola”) and Nicole earned nods for Best Urban Music Album (Alma) as well as Best Rap/Hip-Hop Song (“Dispara”), but neither artists took home the win.

“It’s the best album,” Pluma told the outlet, referring to Nicole’s Alma, while she raved about Pluma’s album, “No, the best one is Génesis!” Pluma replied by doubling down on his claim, adding that Alma is “1,000 percent” the best album.

The same night, Nicole gushed about her and Pluma’s connection, noting “there’s a lot of chemistry” between them.

“When you mix the personal and musical sides, amazing things happen,” Nicole told Billboard at the Latin Grammys. “We love each other on a personal level and we really do respect each other on a musical level, so there’s a unique chemistry in the studio. We work together because we enjoy it more so than doing it just to do a song.”

In February 2024, the pair attended the Grammys, where he took home the award for Best Música Mexicana Album (Including Tejano) for Génesis.