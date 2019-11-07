



Turkey time! Nico Tortorella already has their Thanksgiving plans lined up, despite being disinvited from their family’s gathering in the past.

The Younger star and their wife, Bethany Meyers, who both identify as non-binary, live a lifestyle that not all people agree with — even their families weren’t on board at the beginning. The pair have a polyamorous marriage, a relationship where they both can date other people openly, which didn’t always jive with their extended family.

“That was years ago. We’re way past that now,” Tortorella, 31, told Us Weekly exclusively at the HMI Emery Awards on Wednesday, November 6, in New York City, when talking about being disinvited to Thanksgiving dinner.

The couple might’ve been shunned from past holidays, but this year The Following alum is ready to embrace their mom’s new Thanksgiving festivities.

“I’m actually doing Thanksgiving with my mom this year in Florida. She’s hosting a queer Thanksgiving,” the actor continued. “A whole new group of friends, queer folk in Florida.”

The Illinois native has seen quite the transformation when it comes to their mom and her acceptance of their lifestyle and it gives the star hope for other people changing, too.

“It’s been really incredible to watch her own transition,” Tortorella said, noting that she’s done a complete 180. “Yeah, it’s incredible,” the model continued. “We all can change.”

As for advice for anyone who is thinking about being in a polyamorous relationship, Tortorella says it’s all about love and trust.

“You need a solid baseline before exploring anything non-monogamous, fall in love — deep, deep trusting honest love — with your first person first and then start to explore what it looks like to forward space for other people,” the actor explained.

Despite having trust in their partnership, Tortorella admits it isn’t easy fighting for this lifestyle on a daily basis. “I mean we get flak from outside the community and inside the community for sure,” the Fluidity actor told Us in June.

The haters can’t keep the couple down, however, because according to Tortorella, who opened up to Us at the Younger season 6 premiere party on June 4, they “openly communicate all of our desires and our feeling.” The star added: “It’s just all good.”