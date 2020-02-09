Nicolas Cage Packs on PDA With Mystery Woman at Independent Spirit Awards

New year, new love? Nicolas Cage was spotted getting cozy with a mystery woman at the Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, California, on Saturday, February 8, nearly one year after his wedding annulment from Erika Koike.

“Nicolas and his date looked comfortable with one another,” an eyewitness exclusively tells Us Weekly. “Nic looked protective of her, always holding her hand or placing his hand in her lap. They remained by each other’s side throughout the evening. She looked comfortable with him and wanted to be near him.”

The National Treasure star, 56, was last linked to Koike, who he wed in Las Vegas in March 2019. Cage filed for an annulment from the makeup artist, who he began dating in April 2018, just four days after their wedding.

According to court documents obtained by Us later that month, Cage alleged that he “lacked understanding of his actions in marrying [Koike] to the extent that he was incapable of agreeing to the marriage. Prior to obtaining a marriage license and participating in a marriage ceremony, [they] were both drinking to the point of intoxication.”

The papers added that “as a result of his intoxication, when [Koike] suggested to [Cage] that they should marry, [he] reacted on impulse and without the ability to recognize or understand the full impact of his actions.”

The Leaving Las Vegas star was previously married to Patricia Arquette from 1995 to 2001, Lisa Marie Presley from 2002 to 2004 and Alice Kim from 2004 to 2016. Cage and Kim, 36, share son Kal-El, 14. The Oscar winner also shares son Weston, 29, with his ex Christina Fulton.

In 2014, Cage opened up to The Guardian about the difficulties he faces feeling “like an outsider” because of his “original way of thinking.”

He explained: “I care about what people think of me. Some of the snarky comments people make can get under my skin. I can be a bit of a broken record at home when I read the things that are said about me. But I have to just stop belaboring these things and let it go, rather than complaining to my wife all the time.”